Streaming of Shang-Chi will begin on November 12 as part of Disney Plus Day

Disney is making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It’s available to stream at no additional cost to subscribers as part of its newly announced Disney Plus Day, celebrating Disney Plus’ second anniversary on November 12th. With its latest Marvel blockbuster, the company is introducing new movies, shows and Marvel star wars The special as part of “a grand-scale celebration of our customers throughout the company,” says Disney CEO Bob Chapek.

Disney tells ledge both of them shang chi And Jungle Cruise Will be available to stream at no additional charge to subscribers on November 12th. (Jungle Cruise Currently available on Premiere Access; shang chi In theaters only.) there will also be a special “Celebration of Origins and Heritage”. star wars’ Boba Fett, an exclusive “Celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an Exciting Look to the Future,” and a new home alone the movie is called Home Sweet Home Alone. Other releases include:

A new series of shorts is called Olaf Presents

Streaming debut of beloved and award-winning shorts like freezing fever, Pepperman, Get a Horse!, even more

a pixar animated short called hi alberto character starring luca

a new short starring character from NS simpsons that “pays homage to the major brands of Disney+” (please leave these characters alone)

and the first five episodes of the second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Disney’s pandemic release strategy has been a mixed bag. There are a day and date for the start of “Premier Access” Kali Mai As a result of the ongoing lawsuit between Scarlett Johansson and the company. Jungle Cruise Outperformed, reportedly earning a third of its initial revenue from Disney Plus. Chapek emphasized flexibility shang chi It is premiering in theaters with a short theater exclusivity of 45 days. Looks like this experiment is paying off: shang chi Earned $90 million during Labor Day weekend.

Disney Plus Day mirrors a similar strategy from Netflix, which is holding a fan event on the 25th to feature new movies, trailers and interviews with stars. These marketing events are an easy way for fans to swallow a lot of ads, but they also draw attention to services—something Disney is likely to expect if customer growth slows as Chapek predicts. Outside of streaming, Disney has more theatrical releases on the way, including Eternal in November and West side Story In December.