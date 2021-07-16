Street Singer Selling his Liver and Kidneys for Living Pandemic taken away everything from him | This singer, who is living in poverty, put a board of ‘Liver and Kidneys are for sale’ on the scooter

New Delhi: Millions of people around the world had to face economic problems during the Corona period. While some did not have work, there were many whose deposits were exhausted during this period. Meanwhile, a shocking news has come to the fore. Due to the emptying of the usually busy streets and the silence in the city, a big problem has also arisen in front of ‘Street Singer’ Ronald.

used to make a living by singing on a scooter

Before this pandemic, Ronald used to go to all the crowded places from bus stand to beach and sing old songs on his scooter, people used to pay him money after being happy with this entertainment. In this way, his daily food and drink expenses would go on and some savings were also made. Since the spread of corona across the country, it has become difficult for such ‘street singers’ to survive. The compulsion grew so much that he had to offer to sell his kidney and liver for money.

This board is installed on the scooter

Now he has put up boards of ‘Liver and Kidney for sale’ on his scooter, ‘I am hungry… please donate to me’ and ‘The singer in me has died and is now waiting for death’. Placards have also been put up. Ronald said that before the global pandemic he was a ‘street singer’ and now his condition is like a beggar, who does not even refrain from eating leftover food lying in the garbage.

There are no people on the streets anymore

In a conversation with the news agency PTI, he said, ‘Now there are no people on the roads…. The roads which were once full are now empty. There will be no one to listen, so where will a ‘street singer’ like me get money for daily bread.’ Ronald said, ‘There is no other way than to sell your body parts to live without begging. I hope someone who urgently needs organ transplant will contact me and give me good money for my kidney and liver.

