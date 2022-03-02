World

STRIDE raises nearly $54k at ‘100k’ skiing event

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
STRIDE raises nearly k at ‘100k’ skiing event
Written by admin
STRIDE raises nearly k at ‘100k’ skiing event

STRIDE raises nearly $54k at ‘100k’ skiing event

WEST SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Yes, you read that right- not a 10k, a 100k skiing challenge. STRIDE adaptive sports announced Wednesday that its biggest fundraising event of the year, the 100,000 Vertical Challenge Ski Race, raised over $54,000. With the funds raised, STRIDE will be able to support adaptive ski and snowboard programs along with other programs.

100k Challenge Jiminy Peak
Participants from this year’s 100k Challenge pose for a photo on Jiminy Peak. (Courtesy: STRIDE Adaptive Sports)

The recent fundraising event took place on Monday, February 28, when 54 participants completed 100,000 vertical feet of skiing and snowboarding at Jiminy Peak in Massachusetts. At its heart, according to STRIDE officials, the event is more competition for raising funds and skiing is just a celebration. All proceeds will go towards funding 18 sports and recreations programs for people with disabilities.

According to STRIDE’s Founder/CEO, Mary Ellen Whitney, the demand for outdoor adaptive sports programs has stayed high despite the pandemic. “STRIDE teaches our athletes to adapt to whatever life throws at them, and this past year with Covid has continued to be challenging. There has been a surprisingly strong demand for our programs.” Whitney said. “This event has shown that not only are our athletes resilient but so are our supporters. Because of them, we will be able to continue to fund our ski and snowboard program along with our many adaptive programs throughout the year.”

Sponsors for this year’s event were Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort, Hannaford, and Regeneron. STRIDE also had participants for the first time from Pittsfield Fire Department, providing a new challenge to the Delmar Fire Department that has competed in the past.

Questions about the STRIDE program? Contact Camille Pawlowski, program director, at (518) 598-1279, [email protected]

#STRIDE #raises #54k #100k #skiing #event

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment