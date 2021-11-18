Strike on U.S. Base Was Iranian Response to Israeli Attack, Officials Say
Last month’s armed drone strike on a U.S. military base in southern Syria was Iran’s retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Syria, according to eight U.S. and Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.
The drone strike, which left no casualties, would be the first time Iran has ordered a military strike on the United States in response to an Israeli attack, escalating Iran’s shadow war with Israel, creating new threats to US forces in the Middle East. East.
On October 20, five so-called suicide drones were launched at a U.S. base in al-Tanaf, which the U.S. Central Command called a “deliberate and coordinated” attack. A senior U.S. military official said there were only two explosions, but they were filled with ball bearings and a shrapnel with “clear intent to kill.”
Most of the 200 U.S. troops stationed at the base, whose main role is training Syrian militias to fight Islamic State, were withdrawn just hours after receiving intelligence from Israeli intelligence, officials said.
U.S. officials say they believe Iran directed and supplied the attacking proxy forces.
He was reluctant to divulge further details of the attack, and a Pentagon spokesman declined to publicly accuse Iran, in part to avoid endless talks to resume a nuclear deal with Tehran, which is set to resume later this month.
However, Israeli and US intelligence officials said they had intelligence that Iran was behind the operation. Since the three drones did not explode, U.S. officials were able to study them and determine if they used the same technology as the drones used by the Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.
Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iranian media have praised it.
Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, told a news conference last week that “there have been a number of incidents in which they have accused Iran without any evidence or documentation. “Countries that have established military bases in Syria without the invitation of the Syrian central government, have continued their policies of terrorism and have supported terrorist countries are the real source of instability in the region and in Syria.”
The Telegram channel, run by allies of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, said the strike was a response to the US decision to allow Israeli attacks on “resistance” forces in eastern Syria. The militia commander, it said, had to “remove the snake’s teeth,” meaning the United States.
The U.S. base is on a road that serves as an important link for Iran-backed forces, along with a strategic corridor from Tehran to Iraq and Syria to the southern Lebanon and the Israeli border.
Senior US and Israeli officials said they had intelligence that the drone strike was in retaliation for several recent Israeli attacks on Iranian forces in Syria.
On October 8, Israel fired missiles at an air base in central Syria, which serves as the Iranian military headquarters, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
On October 13, Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian military targets near the central Syrian cities of Palmyra and Holmes, killing three pro-Iranian militias and one Syrian soldier. Iranian officials promised to respond.
On October 16, an Israeli sniper assassinated a senior Syrian official, Midhat Saleh, who Israeli intelligence said was working with Iran to build military infrastructure along the border to attack Israel.
Iranian forces first entered Syria to defend President Bashar al-Assad against the insurgency that began in 2011, and subsequently used the civil war as an opportunity to build an Israeli-directed militia and military infrastructure. Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks on Iranian targets in Syria since 2013.
The American official said that the Iranians were reluctant to attack Israel for fear of retaliation, so they did the next best thing – attack the Americans. The official said Iran wanted to avoid a direct confrontation with the Americans but threatened to attack al-Tanf, which could have killed American soldiers, prompting US forces to retaliate.
Two senior US officials have said that Iran believes that drone strikes should be viewed as a militia initiative rather than an Iranian one.
US officials have said that Jawad Ghaffari, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in Syria, is a staunch supporter of the use of military force to drive US troops out of Iraq and Syria. But officials say it is unclear how much the group’s leaders in Iran agree with this view.
The U.S. response was to announce new sanctions on two senior members of the Revolutionary Guards, on two other Iranians, and on two companies, according to the United States, which is linked to the Guards’ drone program.
U.S. officials say they suspect the new restrictions will have enough teeth to do much better.
Iran appears to have previously attacked third parties in response to Israeli attacks.
In 2019, almost two weeks after Israel attacked a powerful Iranian-backed militia in Lebanon, Hezbollah’s missile production facility in Beirut, Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities were attacked by suicide drones and cruise missiles. US officials say the attack was carried out by Iran. Iran denies it.
The United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are all part of the anti-Iranian alliance to a different extent, and Iranian officials see them as a single threat. In the case, US and Emirati intelligence officials said Iran attacked Saudi Arabia because it feared a direct confrontation with Israel.
The attack on al-Tanaf is the latest in a series of military exchanges and escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States.
Iran seized an oil tanker off the coast of Oman last month after a skirmish with the US Navy, but both sides have differed on who owned the tanker and what exactly happened.
Separately, U.S. officials reported earlier this month that several drones, believed to be Iranian, had “unsafe and unprofessional communication” with the USS Essex amphibious attack ship as it sank in the Strait of Hormuz.
In July, an oil tanker operated by an Israeli-owned shipping firm was attacked off the coast of Oman, killing two crew members from Britain and Romania. Israeli and U.S. officials said the attack appeared to have been carried out by several Iranian drones that crashed into homes under the ship’s command center.
The strike was the first Iranian attack in a maritime conflict in which civilians were killed.
Farnaz Fasihi contributed to the report.
