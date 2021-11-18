Strike on U.S. Base Was Iranian Response to Israeli Attack, Officials Say

Last month’s armed drone strike on a U.S. military base in southern Syria was Iran’s retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Syria, according to eight U.S. and Israeli officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

The drone strike, which left no casualties, would be the first time Iran has ordered a military strike on the United States in response to an Israeli attack, escalating Iran’s shadow war with Israel, creating new threats to US forces in the Middle East. East.

On October 20, five so-called suicide drones were launched at a U.S. base in al-Tanaf, which the U.S. Central Command called a “deliberate and coordinated” attack. A senior U.S. military official said there were only two explosions, but they were filled with ball bearings and a shrapnel with “clear intent to kill.”

Most of the 200 U.S. troops stationed at the base, whose main role is training Syrian militias to fight Islamic State, were withdrawn just hours after receiving intelligence from Israeli intelligence, officials said.