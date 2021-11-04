Strong profit of 67 percent for State Bank of India sbi broke all records

On a standalone basis, the bank’s net profit stood at Rs 7,627 crore during the quarter as against Rs 4,574.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

State Bank of India’s (SBI) consolidated net profit jumped 69 per cent to Rs 8,889.84 crore for the second quarter ended September of the current financial year. Due to this, the public sector bank had made a net profit of Rs 5,245.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. In the information sent to the stock exchanges, the bank said that during the quarter SB I The group’s total income rose to Rs 1,01,143.26 crore from Rs 95,373.50 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, the bank’s net profit jumped 67 per cent to Rs 7,627 crore during the quarter as against Rs 4,574.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The bank has posted its highest ever quarterly net profit. The bank’s operating profit rose 9.84 per cent to Rs 18,079 crore during the quarter, from Rs 16,460 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On a standalone basis, the total income of the bank increased to Rs 77,689.09 crore from Rs 75,341.80 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The asset quality of the bank also improved in the quarter under review. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) on total loans declined to 4.90 per cent from 5.28 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Similarly, the net NPA of the bank also came down from 1.59 per cent to 1.52 per cent. This brought down the bank’s provision for bad loans significantly to Rs 2,699 crore from Rs 5,619 crore in the year-ago quarter. The bank’s net interest margin rose 0.16 per cent year-on-year to 3.50 per cent.

On the other hand, PNB Housing Finance’s net profit declined by 25 per cent to Rs 235 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year ended September. The housing finance company had made a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Public sector Punjab National Bank-promoted PNB Housing Finance said its board of directors has dropped the Rs 4,000-crore preferential issue scheme. The company’s net interest margin stood at three per cent during the quarter, up from 3.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The company said in a statement that its net interest income declined by 23 per cent to Rs 503 crore from Rs 651 crore during the quarter.