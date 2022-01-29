Strong Winds Blowing Snow On Jersey Shore, Where Blizzard Warning In Effect – Gadget Clock

BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency for this weekend’s storm, and the Jersey Shore is under a blizzard warning.

CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Saturday from Belmar, where powerful winds had the snow coming down sideways, making for very poor visibility.

Gusts of more than 50 miles per hour are possible down the Shore.

“The potential to bring down power lines,” Murphy said Friday. “If you lose power, don’t assume somebody else is calling it in. Report it to your utility company immediately.”

Moderate flooding may also be an issue in areas prone to that during high tides.

