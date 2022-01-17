Strong Winds Could Lead To Power Outages As Storm Continues Across New Jersey – Gadget Clock

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy urged New Jersey drivers to remain off the roads through the storm.

Together with slick roadways, flooding and energy outages are main issues Monday.

Moist And Windy Situations Immediate Coastal Flood Warning On Lengthy Island

The governor stated this gained’t be a record-setting storm, however warned a few doubtlessly messy mixture of precipitation. He stated the most important issues are sturdy winds that would deliver down bushes and energy traces.

“It’s a fairly deadly mixture of lots of stuff, relying on the place you might be,” stated Murphy. “They’ll appear like snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rains, doubtlessly excessive tides, excessive winds up and down the state.”

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge and her crew got here throughout a downed pole in Teaneck, the place the eastbound lanes of Route 4 have been closed.

Slippery roads will principally have an effect on journey circumstances within the north and northwestern elements of the state.

There’s a danger of coastal flooding farther south, together with the Jersey Shore, the place excessive tide harmful storm surges are doable.

The Division of Transportation introduced in 2,000 crews to assist out. Salt spreaders, plow and tow vehicles have been positioned on main highways to assist clear up any potential accidents.

