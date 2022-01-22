Structure fire in town of West Milton





WEST MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Workplace confirmed with NEWS10 Saturday a working construction fire has begun on West Milton Highway in the Town of West Milton. Native fire departments have been deployed to the scene.

The decision for this fire got here in simply earlier than 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Police are nonetheless working to find out the trigger of the incident. No accidents have been reported right now.

