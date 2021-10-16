Struggle marriage procession vs BCCI MS Dhoni home ranchi IAS booked hotel for his wedding that bcci wanted for Players thus averted crisis over IND vs NZ t20 match

An international cricket match has been postponed only once (23 November 2008) since the formation of the state from undivided Bihar. Then the stadium could not be found in Tata for the match. Due to this the venue had to be changed to Bangalore at the last minute.

The crisis was finally averted with the India-New Zealand T20 match to be held on November 19 in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s hometown Ranchi. Due to the marriage of the IAS officer, the screw was stuck on the organization of this match.

In fact, in the hotel where the teams of India and New Zealand were to stay in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, rooms were already booked for the guests coming to the wedding. Earlier the IAS officer had refused to leave the booking. Later, on the intervention of the government, he agreed to cancel the IAS officer’s booking.

After this it was confirmed that the international cricket match to be held in Ranchi after two years would not be postponed due to marriage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was not ready to accommodate players in any other hotel due to the strict rules of Corona’s Bio Bubble.

According to media reports, the IAS officer of Bihar cadre had booked 40-45 rooms in the hotel for November 19 and 20. The match between India and New Zealand was also to be held on 19 November. Thus the matter got stuck. The BCCI was not ready to shift the players to another hotel according to its standards. At the same time, the IAS officers were also not ready to cancel the booking.

The matter increased so much that BCCI threatened to shift the match to another place. Seeing the matter deteriorating, the government intervened, then the ISS officer agreed. After the request of the government, the IS officers agreed to shift their guests to another place. 75 rooms were required for the players and support staff of both the teams.

After the new developments, Jharkhand State Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Sahai said that the preparations for the match are going on. The BCCI team will visit Ranchi on October 14 to take stock of the preparations as well as the security and hotel arrangements. The manager of the hotel said that 75 rooms have been demanded by GSCA. Their arrangement is almost done.

The match had to be canceled in 2008

The BCCI had called him shameful. Since then Keenan Stadium has ceased to host international matches. Considering it a matter of prestige, JSCA also prepared its stadium in Ranchi. It was only after the stadium was ready that the BCCI organized international matches in the state.