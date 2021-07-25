Struggling Actress and Model Nikita Flora Singh revealed Umesh Kamat Offered Me 25 thousand daily for Nude Shoot | Model Revealed in Raj Kundra Case – Umesh Kamat offered 25 thousand rupees every day for nude shoot

New Delhi: New revelations are being made daily in the Raj Kundra case. The stories of many such struggling actresses are now coming to the fore who have become victims of pornography. Recently, another actress has expressed her pain and told how she was lured to get into the porn business.

The lure of getting into the porn business

Nikita Flora Singh, a struggling actress, has accused Raj Kundra’s PA Umesh Kamat of luring her into the porn business. He gave this information on his social media account.

‘Divorce of a girl’

Nikita Flora Singh wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘I was asked by Umesh Kamat to shoot nude for Raj Kundra’s app Hotshot in November last year but I refused. Umesh Kamat offered me Rs 25,000 a day but I refused to shoot nude. Surprisingly, now both have been arrested. Thank God I didn’t fall for a big name like Raj Kundra, who lured many innocent girls into the Vulgar Act. A girl from Jharkhand got divorced from her husband because he had shot for them.

I was also asked by #UmeshKamat to shoot #nude for #rajkundra‘s app #hotshots in Nov 2020,but I refused. Kamat offered Rs 25k/day. Thank God I did not fall for big name of https://t.co/KqaIglFBEU girl from #jharkhand got divorce from her husband because she shot for them. pic.twitter.com/YHCaJ79FRD — Nikita Flora Singh (@NikitaFloraS) July 21, 2021

Shilpa Shetty also questioned

Let us inform that after Raj Kundra got trapped in the pornography case, the crime branch team of Mumbai Police also raided the bungalow of Kundra and Shilpa Shetty on Friday. Along with this, the crime branch had also recorded the statement of Shilpa Shetty in the pornography case.

hearing on monday

Let us tell you that the Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of ​​Raj Kundra on Monday. Raj Kundra is accused of making porn and obscene movies and illegally streaming them on the app. However, Raj Kundra has categorically denied the allegations against him and said that his arrest is illegal. The police had registered a case of making obscene and pornographic films in February 2021. After this, in the investigation of the case, the wires of the racket making porn movies were found to be related to Raj Kundra and his company Vian Industries.

