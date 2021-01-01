Stuart Binny Bowling Record: Stuart Binny Bowling Performance Bangladesh Record: Stuart Binny Record Performance Against Bangladesh

All-rounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket. He announced this through a post on Monday. Binny’s career did not last long, but a match remained in him that will be remembered for a long time. 7 years ago he showed a game that no Indian has been able to break till date.Binny holds the record for the best bowling performance for India in a one-day international. The match was played on June 17, 2014 in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The wickets and conditions were favorable for bowling. Bangladesh decided to bowl first. Bangladesh played an amazing game. His fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took five wickets. In the 41 overs match, the entire Indian team could play 25.3 overs. The team could score only 105 runs. Suresh Raina, who captained India in the match, was the top scorer with 27 runs. Robin Uthappa scored 14 and Cheteshwar Pujara 11 runs. Apart from this, no other batsman has been able to touch double figures.

This was not a big score for Bangladesh. But the ball was swinging. And the Indian bowlers had a chance. For India, Stuart Binny bowled two maidens in just 4.4 overs and took six wickets for just four runs. Homit Sharma took four wickets for 22 runs. The entire Bangladesh team came to 58 after playing 17.4 overs in 101 minutes. Sharma took the wicket and Binny and Sharma put the middle order together. India had lost by 47 runs (Duckworth Lewis).

