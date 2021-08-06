Student-Athletes Can Now Earn Money. Here Are the Pitfalls.

Sunisa Lee has won three Olympic medals – gold, silver and bronze – and, in the process, has grown from little known outside the world of gymnastics to a go-to star.

When she arrives at Auburn University in a few weeks, she will be among the first Olympians at the university to be able to benefit from her name and image since the National Collegiate Athletic Association decided in June to allow athletes academics to earn money while maintaining their amateur status.

For someone of their caliber, the payoff could be substantial. Lesser-known Olympians are also likely to benefit financially, along with hundreds of college football and basketball athletes, the two major income-generating sports.

But the NCAA decision means student-athletes will have a new issue to consider. In addition to playing their sport, studying and representing their university, many will want to take the time to introduce themselves and enjoy it.