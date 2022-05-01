Student claims Christian college barred her from campus after reporting rape



A student has filed a complaint against her Tennessee Christian College alleging that she was disciplined after being accused of suffocation and rape by a male classmate.

Mara Luke filed a complaint with the US Department of Education against Visible Music College on Wednesday, alleging that the college violated school rules by prohibiting premarital sex with her ex-boyfriend, another student. Luke has denied having sex with his ex-partner.

The college in Memphis has threatened to expel the current alumni if ​​she refuses to sign a confession and finish the school year online, he said.

According to court documents, the school authorities will not remove the assailant from his class because he was not arrested, and they will not open the Title IX investigation, which protects students from gender-based discrimination because the reported attack occurred on campus.

“I just thought, why did I talk?” Luke told NBC News. “Really I’ve been feeling this way for a long time because everything is going to get worse.”

In its complaint, Louk asked the DOE to determine if the school violated the Clery Act, a federal campus safety law that requires administrators to inform students of their rights and assistance options when they report a sexual offense.

He also asked the department to evaluate whether the school had discriminated against him under the heading IX.

In November, a classmate who could not be identified came to his apartment to play board games. Allegedly, this is the first time the two of them were alone together and he sexually abused her that night.

Luke told a school administrator the next day about the alleged rape. She and her attacker had classes together and she wanted to make sure she would not be harassed on campus.

In a statement, Visible stated that it had not received official word from the DOE.

“We are aware of recent events involving an alumnus,” the college said in a statement. “As of 4 pm on Friday, April 29, we have not received any official complaint from the Department of Education and therefore could not respond with any further information at this time. However, we would like to assure everyone that we are taking this situation very seriously. Do as we have been doing since the fall of 2021. “

Visible president Ken Stewarts told NBC that the school had not seen a copy of Luke’s allegations but would “assist in the investigation of the allegations.”