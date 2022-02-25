World

Student had to eat Chinese expensive, body color turned purple, both feet and fingers had to be cut

32 seconds ago
China is viewed with suspicion all over the world regarding the corona virus. In such a case, a case came to the fore regarding Chinese food in which both the feet and fingers of a student had to be amputated. Let us tell you that a 19-year-old student had to wash his hands with both his feet and fingers shortly after eating leftover Chinese food from a restaurant.

Significantly, in the New England Journal of Medicine, a student named Jesse, after bringing food from the restaurant, ate it the next day. Due to which sepsis and gangrene bacteria flourished in him proved fatal for him. According to the report, the student was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after his condition deteriorated.

According to the report, “The patient was fine for the first 20 hours, but later he started having abdominal pain. The color of his body started changing. And it started spreading all over his body. He had rice, chicken and lo mein from a restaurant.”

According to the New York Post, the man was working at the restaurant. After eating leftover food from the Chinese shop, he started feeling chills, short of breath, headache, blurred vision and chest pain. A friend of the patient said that her skin was starting to turn “purple”. Significantly, sepsis infection had spread throughout his body.

Blood and urine tests revealed that the patient was suffering from a bacterial infection called Neisseria meningitidis. He was also diagnosed with sepsis which resulted from the infection and also led to gangrene. To save the life of the 19-year-old, doctors had to amputate all his fingers and both legs.

Investigation revealed that Jesse’s kidney had failed due to bacterial infection. Apart from this, his blood also started coagulating. Sepsis infection had spread throughout his body. During the treatment, the student remained unconscious for about 26 days.

Let us tell you that we keep the food in the refrigerator to cool down at room temperature. Due to which bacteria and other harmful microorganisms start developing in it. Which can be harmful to our health.

