Student Is Denied High School Diploma for Wearing Mexican Flag
Ever Lopez of Asheboro, N.C., was set to turn out to be the primary member of his instant household to graduate from highschool, however as an alternative, he mentioned, he was denied his diploma as a result of he wore a Mexican flag over his robe at his commencement ceremony this previous week.
Till Mr. Lopez’s identify was referred to as on Thursday, the commencement ceremony at Asheboro High School had performed out like another: A pupil’s identify was referred to as, the scholar obtained a diploma holder, handshakes had been exchanged and folks clapped.
However when Mr. Lopez approached the middle of the stage with the red-white-and-green Mexican flag draped over his shoulders, he had a quick alternate with the college’s principal, Penny Crooks, drawing boos from the viewers. After a second, Mr. Lopez walked off the stage, elevating a fist as he returned to his seat.
The second was captured on video and posted to TikTok by Mr. Lopez’s cousin Adolfo Hurtado, who mentioned that Ms. Crooks had requested Mr. Lopez to take away the flag and that he refused to take action.
Mr. Lopez, who was born in the USA to Mexican-immigrant dad and mom, mentioned in an interview on Sunday that he wore the flag as a result of he’s pleased with his Mexican roots.
“The flag means the whole lot to me and my household as a result of it’s what’s in our blood,” he mentioned. “It’s the place we got here from, and I’d do something to symbolize.”
In a second video that Mr. Hurtado posted to TikTok, Ms. Crooks, flanked by 4 cops, is seen escorting Mr. Lopez and his household out of the college after the ceremony. “He and his dad and mom can come again tomorrow, and we are able to discuss it,” Ms. Crooks says within the video, which has been seen greater than seven million instances. “Go on.”
Mr. Hurtado mentioned that Mr. Lopez and his classmates obtained an empty diploma holder on the commencement ceremony with the expectation that they might decide up their diplomas afterward, earlier than heading house. It was after the ceremony that Mr. Lopez was informed he was being denied his diploma, Mr. Hurtado mentioned.
The general public faculty district in Asheboro, which is about 70 miles east of Raleigh, mentioned in an announcement on Friday afternoon that Mr. Lopez had not obtained his diploma as a result of he had violated the college’s costume code, and since he had “detracted from the significance and the solemnity of the ceremony.”
“Commencement is a milestone occasion and it’s grossly unfair for one particular person to decrease this occasion by violating the costume code,” the district mentioned. “This incident is just not concerning the Mexican flag. College students had been inspired to specific their identification by adorning their mortar boards. A lot of college students adopted the protocol and had the Mexican flag and different representations appropriately displayed in the course of the ceremony.”
In an earlier assertion, issued on Friday morning, the college district mentioned it might “proceed working to resolve this situation with the scholar and his household in order that he’ll obtain his diploma from Asheboro High School.”
“He has labored very onerous and we commend him on this nice achievement,” the district mentioned. “We’re assured in his skills and we all know he has a brilliant future forward of him.”
Mr. Lopez’s mom, Margarita Lopez, mentioned Ms. Crooks informed her in an e mail on Sunday that her son may decide up his diploma this week. However Ms. Lopez mentioned she and her son additionally wished an apology.
“To me, this was an act of racism, not simply to my son however to your entire Hispanic neighborhood,” she mentioned.
A spokeswoman for the college declined to supply further touch upon Sunday. Ms. Crooks didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon Sunday.
Mr. Hurtado’s movies of his cousin’s commencement have drawn tens of millions of views on TikTok, and generated assist for Mr. Lopez.
“She’s claiming that it was a disruption,” Mr. Hurtado mentioned of Ms. Crooks, including that his cousin had walked by a number of lecturers and college officers earlier than taking the stage, and nobody requested him to take off the flag. “Who did it disrupt? No one mentioned something, no person did nothing. The one one that clearly was disturbed by it was her.”
Kimberly Antonia, whose daughter was just a few spots in line behind Mr. Lopez, mentioned she clapped for him as he approached the stage.
“I believed it was superior seeing a youngster so pleased with their nation,” Ms. Antonia mentioned. “With that mentioned, I actually suppose this case ought to and will have been dealt with in a different way. Nevertheless, within the second it wasn’t, and nothing can change that.”
