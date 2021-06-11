Student Is Denied High School Diploma for Wearing Mexican Flag

Ever Lopez of Asheboro, N.C., was set to turn out to be the primary member of his instant household to graduate from highschool, however as an alternative, he mentioned, he was denied his diploma as a result of he wore a Mexican flag over his robe at his commencement ceremony this previous week.

Till Mr. Lopez’s identify was referred to as on Thursday, the commencement ceremony at Asheboro High School had performed out like another: A pupil’s identify was referred to as, the scholar obtained a diploma holder, handshakes had been exchanged and folks clapped.

However when Mr. Lopez approached the middle of the stage with the red-white-and-green Mexican flag draped over his shoulders, he had a quick alternate with the college’s principal, Penny Crooks, drawing boos from the viewers. After a second, Mr. Lopez walked off the stage, elevating a fist as he returned to his seat.

The second was captured on video and posted to TikTok by Mr. Lopez’s cousin Adolfo Hurtado, who mentioned that Ms. Crooks had requested Mr. Lopez to take away the flag and that he refused to take action.