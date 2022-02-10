Student, Security Guard Shot Outside High School In Buffalo – Gadget Clock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A student and a security guard have been shot outside a school in Buffalo.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at McKinley High School.

New Study Reveals Common Links Between Those Suffering From Post-COVID ‘Long Hauler’ Syndrome

A male student was hospitalized and needed surgery. The security guard’s injury is not considered life threatening.

Connecticut Native Lindsey Jacobellis Exorcises Demons From 2006, Earns Gold In Snowboardcross In Beijing

The shooting happened near the entrance to the school.

Alerts were sent to nearby Buffalo State College telling students to shelter in place.

Ex-Norwalk Police Officer Edgar Gonzalez Accused Of Falsifying Traffic Stop Reports

So far there are no details on a suspect.