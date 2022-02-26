Students and recent grads describe challenges of being a young conservative



College-age participants at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando spoke to Gadget Clock about what it means to be a young conservative in America today.

“It’s really hard to be a young conservative these days,” said Madeleine, a student at Northern University in Ohio. “You really have to have a lot of courage to fight a big fight. You are fighting not only your peers, but also the big organizations behind you, who are trying to silence you.”

While some students feel for all the pushbacks, others have told Gadget Clock they will not be silenced by those who oppose their conservative beliefs.

“There will always be some people who say something about you, but at the end of the day, you have to stand up for what you want Believe and fight for what is right, “said Eric.

Joseph Fox, a student from East Carolina, told the News that he felt “haughty” by professors for expressing his conservative views, but felt obliged to create a positive environment for future generations, which he believes is at the heart of conservative policy.

“You have to take some kind of action, and you have to stand up, and you have to say, ‘Not what I want, not what I want for this country.’ You know, we’ll grow up, we’ll have kids, we’ll have grandchildren, “he said.

“And so it’s up to us to make sure that we chart the course and that we support the people and the policies that are going to enrich this country,” he continued.

The annual CPAC conference brings together conservative staff, elected officials and office candidates. Former President Trump will speak on Saturday evening.