Students Appeal in Video Message After Several States Scrap Board Exams





Tripura Board Exams 2021: Even after the CBSE, CISCE and several other different faculty boards have taken the essential resolution to cancel Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, some state board college students didn't get the identical aid. The Tripura Board of Secondary Training (TBSE) is one such state board that has determined to conduct the examination regardless of a surge in COVID-19 an infection in the northeastern state. Students of the Tripura Board have thus began a Twitter marketing campaign with the hashtag #CancelTripuraBoardExams, asking the authorities why their exams aren't being cancelled.

A complete of 26,610 college students are showing for Class 10 examinations, whereas one other 27,205 candidates are set for Class 12 exams in Tripura. Because of the pandemic scenario, many of the colleges have postponed the offline lessons. In such a dire scenario, an 18-year-old scholar of the Tripura board shared video messages on Twitter asking why their exams couldn't be cancelled like different state boards.

Replying to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's tweet wishing BJP MP Kirron Kher for her birthday, the coed whose Twitter deal with goes by #CancelTripuraBoardExams, shared a video of scholars pleading to cancel the exams.

Tripura Board Examination 2021: Dates, examination standards

The federal government has determined to conduct TBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021 just for the essential or choose few topics. Training Minister Ratan Lal Nath stated that when the scenario permits, the exams can be performed with a 15 days’ discover

Several protests have additionally been held in the state for a similar purpose.

Not too long ago, the Tripura NSUI together with different activists staged a peaceable protest, in entrance of the Tripura Constituent meeting, demanding the cancellation of Tripura board exams amid COVID. A couple of activists have been even detained from the protest website.