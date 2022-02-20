World

Students create “thank you books” for local health care and law enforcement heroes

Students create "thank you books" for local health care and law enforcement heroes
Students create “thank you books” for local health care and law enforcement heroes

Students create “thank you books” for local health care and law enforcement heroes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Did you know the week of February 17 is Random Acts of Kindness Week? To celebrate, the students of Beagle School in Saratoga Springs showed their gratitude to community heroes with a special homemade gift.

Students ages two to four years old learned a different kind of lesson this week—showing appreciation to those in the community who work tirelessly to keep them healthy and safe.

With the help of their teachers, the young students created “thank you books.” Each class made these unique gifts by coloring pictures and telling teachers how these community members assist them in their day-to-day lives to create individualized notes for each group of heroes.

Photo of students and staff at Beagle School provided by Jessica Todtenhagen

One student said to a Saratoga Police Officer, “I think you are brave” and another stated to a dental team, “Thanks for keeping the germs off my teeth.”

Additionally, room parents collected donations from families to donate a treat to each place planned for drop off, including everywhere from The Saratoga Fire Department to their local WellNow Urgent Care.

The books, along with coffee and cookies, were placed in the hands of local doctors, nurses, support staff, police officers, firefighters, and even dentists.

“The response was amazing. The places were so grateful and appreciated it so much,” Jessica Todtenhagen, Director of Beagle School. “The students were so excited to hear how happy they made people and that it led to other kind acts.”

Todtenhagen added that Saratoga Dentistry was blown away by the gesture and was even inspired to pay it forward with their own acts of kindness in the community.

