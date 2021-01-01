Students send threatening emails to Mumbai University: Student sent threatening emails to Mumbai University about the outcome and was released with a warning

Sensation erupted after an email threatening to blow up the Mumbai University campus in Kalina, Mumbai. Police arrested a student who was sending mail and later released him with a warning. Police said the student had threatened to blow up the university campus if the results of BA, BCom and BSc were not announced soon.

An inquiry was launched after MU officials contacted the BKC police station about the mail, which was sent on July 9 and 10, an official said.



Police reached out to the student via IP address

“We traced the IP address from which the mail was sent and apprehended the student involved,” the official said. Considering that the mail was part of a joke and nothing suspicious was found and that it could affect his academic career, we left him with a warning. ‘

