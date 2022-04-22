Study Abroad: 5 Ways to Facilitate Education Loans for Studying Abroad – 5 Ways to Facilitate Educational Loans for Studying Abroad

Every year thousands of students from India consider going abroad for higher studies and such students are looking for loans for their studies. But often the process of getting a loan is not as simple as it seems. According to a report, around 1.8 million students will go abroad for higher education in 2024. Let’s find out the ways in which education loan can be facilitated.Students often make the mistake of choosing a country or institution for a low-fee but not very well-known study. This decision is usually based on the student’s budget. However, before choosing an institution, it should be kept in mind that loans are available at low rates depending on the publicity and success rate of the university alumni.The number of borrowers increases dramatically when considering higher education abroad. In addition to banks and non-banking finance companies, there are international institutions like Prodigy Finance and M Power Finance that provide educational loans and various universities also help international students to obtain loans.

Good credit score

Like any other loan, a good credit score means more chances of approval. So be sure to repay all the loans on time.

Documentation required

In addition to knowing your KYC documents, prepare documents related to salary and income tax returns. Before applying for a loan, the applicant and the lender must have ITR documents from the last few years. In addition to the other documents received from there, keep the confirmation letter received from the organization with you.

Explore the scholarship

Various educational institutions and institutes offer partial scholarships. Find a scholarship before or during the application process as there are various schemes and opportunities to get a scholarship with a loan. Some zero percent loan products and grants are also available from Tata Foundation, Aga Khan Foundation and other organizations. Institutions like Jnandhan and V Make Scholars help students with loan and scholarship schemes.