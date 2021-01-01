Study Abroad: Study Abroad: The best college to choose to study abroad? Keep these things in mind – factors to consider when choosing the best university to study abroad

Best University for Study Abroad: Want to study in foreign colleges, universities but get confused while shortlisting your preferred university, then here we are telling you how to decide your priorities while looking for universities to study abroad.



Shortlist the university by subject

Start your research based on the topics you want to study. Based on this, identify the top 50 universities of your choice. Use sources like US News, Times Higher Education, Top Universities and Forbes to determine rankings. As well as remembering your passion in graduation, consider employment opportunities. Subjects such as engineering, computer science, mathematics or economics are the most popular.

Certify high school grades and scores

Compare your grades and standardize test scores (such as SAT and ACT). Check the class average of the university you choose. Your SAT / ACT score must be above 75th century. Make sure your language proficiency (TOEFL / IELTS) score also exceeds the minimum requirement. However, academic eligibility is not the only factor for university admissions. But even then, international students with low grades and low marks in standardized tests are much less likely to be admitted to college.

Check out all the detailed courses

At each university, students can choose from many other courses in the branch of their choice. For this, go through everyone’s detailed syllabus and identify which syllabus you like the most. For example, students interested in economics at the University of Pennsylvania may choose behavioral economics, economic economics, mathematical economics, or other economics courses. To choose any subject, contact current students related to it. Through these students you can get important information about colleges, research opportunities, career opportunities etc.



Learn about job prospects after college

Learn about job opportunities, prospects for your favorite college students. Find out what kind of corporate companies they have got jobs with, including what salary package. Consider the STEM qualification status of your preferred college. For example, some universities consider economics to be a STEM subject and some universities do not. A graduate of STEM Major is eligible to work for 36 months on a Student Visa (OPT).

A 12-month visa is available for non-STEM. Keep in mind that your job prospects depend on your college and course degree, so it’s important to do research at a major level. Fields like law are country specific but it is difficult to get a job in them as an international student. Lacking visas also makes it difficult for international students to work as freelancers or for startups.

Estimate of total cost

Estimate the total cost (COA) of the university you choose. The total cost of the degree includes tuition fees, living expenses and personal expenses. Generally, the total COA for international students is $ 180,000 (₹ 1,33,56,000) for a full 4 year period excluding full scholarship and financial aid. Remember that you can reduce overall costs through quality-based scholarships and financial aid. Before shortlisting universities, research the scholarships and financial aid offered to international students over the years.

Also pay attention to the square size

In some colleges, popular courses have 200-300 students per semester. Some colleges, on the other hand, have less than 10 students per class. Understand what environment is best for you and choose universities accordingly. Note, first year classes may have 200-300 students per class, but the number of students in each class will decrease from the second year. This factor is important because it determines the level of interaction between students and professors. Student-professor engagement is always high when the class size is small, it is natural to decrease when the class size is large. Talk to current students or alumni from various universities in the US or UK to understand this.

Location of the University

Along with the university, its location is also very important. It can make a positive difference in any student’s career. For example, students in New York have the opportunity to interact regularly with Wall Street professionals. Students in LA, Silicon Valley, and Seattle are closer to the technology field. In addition to this, the campus environment and social life is also important which should be on your side.

