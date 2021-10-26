Study Abroad Tips and Tricks: Study Abroad: Students studying abroad face these challenges, these tips can help – Follow these tips to avoid the challenges facing students studying abroad

The trend of studying abroad is on the rise in India, today, the number of these students is very high among the nearly 18 million Indians living in other countries. This number is constantly increasing. In the last three years, a maximum of 7.70 lakh students have gone abroad to complete their education in 2019. By 2024, that number is projected to reach 1.8 million students. While there are many opportunities for Indian students to study abroad, these students also face challenges along the way. Among these challenges are homesickness, culture shock and complex application processes.

1. How to select the course and complicated application process

Students going abroad for education face this challenge first. The problem for students is choosing the right course from the right university. Most of the students in India have a habit of herding. Instead of choosing specific and latest courses, students look at each other and choose traditional courses. Students now have to give up this habit. They should choose a course with AI technology, as it will be in high demand from students now and for many years to come.

Another important area where students face problems is the thorough preparation of the exam for university admission and the application process. The best and easiest way to solve this problem is to contact an experienced counselor. Counselors like Mitra will help you with course selection, application process, exam preparation, interview process.

2. Financial anxiety

Indian students also have problems with money. In addition, its processing is also very tiring. In this you have to open a bank account, do a lot of paperwork, take a loan. Therefore, there is an urgent need for a one-stop platform to solve students’ financial problems. Students need guidance to solve these problems. You can also get help from an experienced counselor. They will solve your problems as well as provide information on scholarships that can help you in your studies. There are many scholarships available today that cover the cost of your entire education.

3. Cross-cultural barriers

Studying in a different country among students from a multicultural background and other countries means facing many cross-cultural barriers. Here you will find many areas like eating habits, clothing, language, entertainment and lifestyle that need to be adjusted. Therefore, students should have a thorough knowledge of the culture of that country before going to study. For this you can take the help of internet. It will introduce you to the different customs and cultures of the place and help you to adapt quickly to the new environment.

You can also contact the alumni of that university to solve this problem, they can help you solve all your problems and problems. Many universities have a special student council that will help you gain admission.

4. Homesickness related problems

Most of the Indian students come from a family where they have a close relationship with their family. So when they go abroad to learn, they can’t get out of the illness at home and into the comfort zone. So, keep in mind that before coming to study abroad, you should definitely consult a counselor. There you can ask for help by informing them about your mental and emotional tendencies.

You can also seek help from your respective university for such issues. Remember that in order to move forward, you must break these barriers. However, even after this, students continue to face many challenges, which you can handle in the right way.