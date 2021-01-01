Study Abroad Tips: Study Abroad: Keep these things in mind when packing your study bag abroad

Study Abroad Preparation Tips: Today thousands of students from India go to other countries for education. But studying in another country is not so easy, especially traveling and getting to another country and settling there without any problems. When packing bags to go abroad, students often forget things that are very important to them. This causes them to face problems.



Travel and college documents

If you are packing your bags before you go abroad, first of all remember to keep all your documents, including your books, study materials, offer letter, degree certificate, vaccine certificate, passport, visa, travel insurance. Forget about taking plane tickets, ISIC cards etc.

Money and cards

After placing the documents, the number comes for money and card, including international debit / credit card, forex card / travellex card, local currency of the place you are going to, as well as some coins to make phone calls at the airport and rent a trolley, etc.

Take care of the clothes

If you are traveling from India to another country, the weather there may be different, so when packing your bags, remember to pack your clothes according to the weather there. For example, if you are going to countries like Canada, Germany, USA, UK or Ireland, you will get cold there, so dress accordingly. Also, keep a small amount of clothing that you wear regularly in your bag. Like a pair of jeans, pajamas, joggers and a sweatshirt and suit.

Accessories

Clothing is followed by a number of accessories. Take care of them as needed. These can include cotton socks, flip flops, walking and running shoes, underwear with other personal belongings.

Gadgets

Nowadays, gadgets have become very important for everyone, people are fully connected to them and take them with them wherever they go. You should also pay full attention to packing all your gadgets at the time of packing. Pack your MP3 player / iPod, laptop, electrical converters and adapters, cameras, memory cards, chargers and adapters, headphones, phones and chargers and don’t forget to bring a portable backup charger.

Don’t forget to take these items with you

Needed for corona – mask, chemical free sanitizer, face shield, first aid, sanitizer, thermometer and other medicines. Pillows, blankets, eye caps and ear plugs, sunglasses, pens for filling custom forms, hydro towels for general use while traveling.

