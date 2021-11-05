Study and Work in Ireland: Study Abroad: Learn why Ireland is becoming a favorite of international students, the benefits of studying here – Study in Ireland for Indian students

Study in Ireland: Ireland is a European country that is becoming a center of higher education today. Ireland has emerged as the first choice for international students. There are many reasons for this. Here students find more than 5,000 internationally recognized courses related to employment. Also, education here allows students to experience intellectual and cultural development. The biggest reason for international students to study here is to get 100% employment opportunities. Ireland is the world’s largest international worker by population. Let’s find out today why study in Ireland and what its benefits are.



The only country in the European Union that speaks English

Ireland is the only English-speaking country in the European Union (EU). This makes it easier for international students to study and get jobs. Today, Ireland has become the economic and technical center of Europe, benefiting students a lot.

Ireland is the headquarters of Fortune 500 companies

Ireland currently has 500 Fortune 500 companies headquartered. Many Fortune companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Johnson Controls are headquartered here. The main reason for companies to come here is the reduction in corporate tax rates. The corporate tax rate in Ireland is 12.5%, which is less than half of the current level of 28% in the UK and 35% in the US. Considering these reasons, the Irish economy represents a strong base for many industries, including financial services. Due to the success of Ireland’s technology industry, many companies have regional headquarters and software development centers in Dublin. The country is currently the second largest exporter of made-tech products in Europe. Here are the top 18 medical device companies, the top 8 industrial automation companies, the top 5 global software companies. These companies make it easier for students studying in Ireland to get high-level jobs in these large companies.

Economically friendly Ireland education

Ireland’s education system is counted among the top 10 systems in the world. Education here meets all the needs of the world’s competitive economy. The courses here are considered to be world class courses in Data Engineering, Data Analytics, Life-Science, Med-Tech, Analytics, Digital Marketing, ICT, Pharma and Health-Care. Ireland’s key skills list captures the needs of Ireland’s growing economy in terms of qualifications and experience.

More than 5,000 international courses

Ireland’s education system equips students with theoretical and practical knowledge. There is a selection of more than 5,000 international courses. You can get a good job by doing top courses like Business Analyst, MBA, Business Analyst, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Financial Analyst, Software Engineer, Acquisition Analyst, Quantitative Analyst or Statist.

Ireland registered as the capital of medicine

Ireland is known as the pharmaceutical capital of Europe. Here are the 10 largest pharma companies in the world. Companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson are the major ones. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for digital marketing courses with the growing need for experts in online advertising, internet media and mobile marketing, CRM systems, search engine optimization and web data analytics.

There is a huge shortage of competent staff

There is still a huge shortage of competent staff here. Students have frequent opportunities to work in the finance and investment banking departments of major employers such as Barclays, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch. In many companies not everyone can get competent employees. Areas such as cyber security in Ireland estimate that there are currently one million jobs available and that number could rise to 2 million by 2022. Among the top five global companies for cyber security, IBM and Integrity 360 are headquartered in Ireland.