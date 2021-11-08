Study Canada for Free: Study Abroad: Why is Canada the first choice of Indian students? Understand here – Learn why Canada is a popular place of study among Indian students

Canada has been a popular place of study for foreign students for decades. It is especially popular among Indian students who want to study in good colleges abroad at low cost. Every year thousands of foreign students come to study in Canada. Here are 10 reasons why Canada is a favorite destination for foreign students.

1. Low cost

The cost of studying and living in Canada is much lower for foreign students than in other countries abroad. Here you can get quality education at low cost. In countries such as the United States and England, tuition fees at reputed private universities in Canada are about half that of tuition fees at Canada’s top universities.

2. Scholarship

There are many well-known universities and courses to study in Canada, as well as special scholarships for eligible students. For good students, getting education in a government college in Canada is cheaper than many famous colleges in India.

3. Job option with study

Students can also work part-time here to cover the cost of study. If students get good marks in their studies, they can also get a work permit, which will allow them to easily cover their living expenses.

4. Quiet atmosphere

Canada is counted among the cleanest countries in the world. There is no dust or dirt. Also there is no heat like in India. Canada is full of greenery, the population is very small and the climate is very clean and quiet.

5. Multicultural Committee

Citizens of more than 150 countries live in Canada. Many languages ​​and cultures can be learned by living with them. The Indian people there have a special respect. Punjabi is also the official language there. Living here and earning in dollars is the reality today.

6. Human rights

Canada is a country where racist attacks are negligible. Canada is a secular country that values ​​the lives of all its citizens. All citizens are equal, everyone has an equal right to a better life, the government believes. There, if a rich person discriminates against a poor person, he can face severe legal action.

7. Strong economy

If you go to study in another country, consider that after studying there you will get a good job. The biggest role in this is played by the economy of that country. Canada’s economy is very strong. There are all kinds of companies. The standard of living here is very high and hardworking people are encouraged to succeed.

8. Easy to get PR

After studying in Canada, you can become a permanent resident of Canada in 3-4 years. In some countries, it takes 12-15 years to mature, while some people marry falsely to mature. You don’t have to go through all this confusion to make sure you’re in Canada.

9. Student Participation Program

One of the benefits for Indian students looking to study in Canada is the student partnership program there. More than 40 Canadian colleges are affiliated with the program. Visas are readily available upon application to that college.

10. Security

It is safe for students to move from one place to another in Canada. Canada has a ‘Walk Safe’ program. It also helps students to access public transport at night. It is a kind of community initiative. Getting on public transport late at night can be dangerous. In such a situation some people go on your public transport.