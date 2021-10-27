Study from India to Germany: Job Tips: Take advantage of study abroad in India, learn how to get the best job – How to get a job in India after studying in Germany

Study from India to Germany: Germany is known for innovations in areas such as automation and engineering. Unemployment is very low here as compared to many other countries in Europe and this country is famous for studying and working among students from other countries especially Indian students. Working in Germany is an attractive option for many current or future students.



Part time job with study

Non-EU / EEA students can work 120 days with their studies in Germany. On the other hand, it would not count if students worked as student assistants or research assistants at their university during this period. However, you will need to notify the Alien Registration Office. If you take an internship during your semester break, it is considered normal work even if it is not paid. This means that each day of your internship is deducted from your 120-day credit balance. However, compulsory internships required for your course are not included in your category.

You should note that non-EU students in Germany are not allowed to work in self-employment or independent capacity. Students in Germany can earn up to US $ 491 tax-free per month. If you earn more than this, you will get an income tax number and your salary will be automatically tax deductible. Even if your income is low, some employers can deduct income tax from your salary, but you can get it back after you submit your income tax return. If you want to get a good job in Germany, you need to have knowledge of the German language.

Job in Germany after education

If you want to stay in Germany for a job after graduation, you should start planning with studies. Knowing the German language is very important to get a job in Germany, so learn it first. This will increase your options. Students from non-EU countries who want to pursue postgraduate jobs in Germany can extend their residence permit by 18 months to find jobs related to their studies.

To extend a residence permit, you will need to submit passports, university degrees and certificates, health insurance and financial aid documents. 18 months in college starts from the day you get your final exam results, so you should start looking for a job in your last semester. In these 18 months, you can work as much as you want and find yourself a permanent job. Once you get a permanent job, you should apply for a German residence permit or an EU Blue Card (similar to the US Green Card).

You can stay in Germany while your application is pending. If you want to live and work in Germany for a long time, the EU Blue Card will be very useful for you. If you decide to apply for a Blue Card, keep in mind that you must have a job paying a minimum of US $ 57,844 per year for mathematicians, engineers, natural scientists, otherwise your application will be rejected. You can apply for a Settlement Permit only two years after receiving the Blue Card.

Returning to your home country and getting a job in Germany again

If you return home but want to return to Germany in search of work, you can apply for a job seeker visa. This is a six month visa that gives you the right to find a job related to your degree. Since you are not allowed to work on this visa, you need to be able to prove that you can cover your financial expenses while looking for a job. When you get a job, you can apply for a suitable residence permit.