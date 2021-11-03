Study in Australia without ielts: Study in Australia: Learn 7 interesting reasons why Australia is making it a top study destination – Study in Australia for Indian students after 12th

Highlights No need to take foreign language classes

The culture of study in Australia is excellent

Learn interesting reasons to study in Australia here

Study in Australia: Australia has always been a favorite destination for education among Indian students. Australia has the third highest number of foreign students in the world after the UK and US. Around 10 universities in Australia are currently included in the list of top 100 universities in the world.



Australia’s education system is considered to be very good. Australian universities also offer job opportunities to their students while they are studying. Job opportunities include both internships and part-time jobs. Apart from this, many scholarships available here also attract students to them.

1. No need to take foreign language classes

The biggest benefit to the students who come here is about the language. Most Australians converse in English, although their pronunciation and vocabulary are different, which is also not difficult to understand. So if you are coming to study at Australian universities, you will not have to take separate foreign language classes. You can easily interact with the locals here.

2. Fantastic nature

If you love nature and wildlife, you will love staying here. Only in Australia are unique species of plants and animals found. Apart from this, many unique animals like kangaroo, cuckoo, whale, dingo, dolphin can be easily seen here. Visit the wonders of nature at Uluru-Kata Tajuta National Park, Dentry National Park, Blue Mountain National Park and Kakadu National Park. These national parks have been declared as “World Heritage Sites” by UNESCO.

Also read: Study Abroad: If there is no budget for education abroad, the government will fulfill your dream, take advantage



3. Fantastic beach

If you love the sea and its beaches, Australia is your favorite place. Here you can try out water sports, surf and have a great time with your friends. Check out Bondi Beach and if you love snorkeling, North Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef may be the best place for you.

4. Enjoy the culture here

Australia has the oldest and richest culture in the world. Here you will find some of the world’s greatest cultural attractions, such as the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Here you can also enjoy adventure sports like rock climbing, mountain biking. There are also many beautiful islands that you can plan to visit on the weekends.

5. Friendly people

Thousands of tourists visit Australia every year, while many internationals come to Australia for their studies or jobs. The people here are considered very friendly and polite. With few exceptions, Australians are very generous and you can go to the local supermarket or coffee shop and have a friendly conversation and get to know the place better.

Also read: Study in France: There are many benefits to studying in France, these are the best courses after 12th



6. Good food

Australia is a paradise for food lovers. Due to the multicultural ethnicity, there is a wide variety of food here. People here eat various seasonal vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, cucumber, artichoke, asparagus, leek lettuce etc. They also eat a lot of seafood like tuna, salmon and lobster. There are also many cafes in Australia. Once in Australia, don’t miss the famous Pavlova dessert.

7. Good transportation

Transportation options available in Australia include buses, trains, trams and ferries. If you want to enjoy the city, take a tram to Melbourne and Adelaide. The tram ride allows you to better understand the whole city. At the same time, bus and train facilities are also considered very good here.