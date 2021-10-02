Study in Canada after high school: Study in Canada: These new problems for students going to Canada to study – Problems for students going to Canada to study

Due to the Delta version of the Corona, students going to study in Canada are facing a big problem this time. Most countries had closed their borders since 2020, which reopened in February 2021. However, with the advent of the Delta version, students heading to Canada got stuck in India, which is still stuck here.

This time the US opened its doors to students and started direct flights and allowed students to come, Canada closed all routes and banned direct flights from India to Canada. This makes it not yet possible for students to reach Canada directly. Currently students have to travel to Canada via a third country route. For example, you have to go to countries like Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Mexico, Serbia. Due to this problem, students who want to go to Canada have to face many problems along the way.



Problems caused by corona

After enrolling in Canadian colleges, students were paying full fees, but instead they are only being taught online. Children attending COOP programs at various universities had to drop their job offers for the summer semester because they could not go to Canada. This happened because the students could not go there and get their CIN number. The biggest problem for students is visa. The compulsory medical exam, which is valid for 1 year, has also expired for many students, forcing students to re-issue visas.

In addition, the IRCC has not provided any clear information on the process of updating new medical tests on the portal. There is no means of communicating with the IRCC to resolve this issue. However, despite these problems, many students are trying to reach Canada.

Vaccine Question: Does India have RTPCR accreditation status?

The biggest question on the minds of students going to Canada is the validity of the RTPCR test. Canada had said that Indians initially resorted to fake RTPCR reports to come to Canada. Which has made it mandatory for Canadian students to take the RTPCR test in any other country for admission to Canada. Even now, the Indian RTPCR test report has not been approved by Canada, only Kovishield has been approved in corona vaccines.

Hard to reach Canada

Getting to Canada today is fraught with difficulties in many ways. The biggest problem is the high cost of tickets. Today, a ticket to Canada costs between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh. They cost Rs 60,000 when flying directly to Canada. Even after changing many flights, students and their parents find it very difficult to reach Canada.

Study visa issue

Students seeking admission to Canadian colleges this year are facing delays in getting visas. Even if a visa is issued, it may take up to October to get it. At the same time, even the parents of the students cannot take their child with them at this time. However, despite all these problems, there has been no significant reduction in the number of students admitted to Canada. This is because Indian students can easily get permanent residency (PR) in Canada with a good education.