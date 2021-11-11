Study in Russia: Education in Russia is more affordable than in the US and the UK

According to Tabrez, a student from Bihar, studying in Russia is more lucrative than in the US and UK. A student from a small village called Mubarakpur in Bihar’s Aurangabad district changed his life when he found out about a Russian government scholarship.

While reading a newspaper in 2010, he turned to study abroad. The journey was not easy. Tabrez Khan is pursuing a second year PhD in Industrial and Civil Engineering from Russia’s People’s Friendship University. His research includes the study of engineering management systems in construction projects in India.



According to Tabrez, ‘I have been here for eight years now. I came here for higher education. I completed my Bachelor and Masters in Technology (Civil Engineering). I started my studies after completing a Russian language course in 2010-11. Since the medium of instruction here is Russian, it is necessary to take a Russian language course.

‘Learning Russian opened many doors for me. I was an interpreter during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in 2015 and 2017 and was part of the delegation during former President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit in October 2013. ‘ Please note that Tabrez Khan is also the President of the Association of Indian Students in Moscow.

Affordable education

During his early education at Gaya in Bihar, he decided to pursue a career in civil engineering from a European country. He later realized that Russian civil architecture was far ahead in this regard. Living in Russia is much cheaper than in any other European city. He said, “I was studying here on a scholarship, so the Russian government would pay for all my living and education.”

Russian teaching

In Russia there is more emphasis on practical education than theory. Russia’s Ministry of Education is keen on educational exchanges with India. In which scholarships are given to Indian students