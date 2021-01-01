Study in the US after 12th grade: Study in the US: Study in the US at a very low cost, apply this way – Study tips and tricks for Indian students in the US

Every year millions of young people in the country dream of learning abroad, especially in the United States, but there are some students whose dreams come true. The dream of most students has remained a dream. The main reason for this is the weak economic situation. The problems of students who want to study abroad for education are now coming to an end. Today we will tell you how you can go abroad and complete your education at a very low cost. In addition, we will talk about some of the schemes that are being run by the government, which can help students to study abroad.

Give AP exam in 12th

If you want to teach in the United States with a low fee, take the AP Credit Exam as soon as you reach the age of twelve, which is conducted every year by various colleges and universities here. If you pass this, your charges will be significantly reduced. For example, if you get AP Credit 4 in this exam, you will be considered highly eligible and your fees will be reduced by about 75%. The AP credit exam is 3 hours and 15 minutes long.

In which candidates are judged between 1 to 5 AP credits and those who get 3 or more credits are considered better. AP credits, equivalent to one year tuition fees, have been shown to save students up to $ 40,000. Once you pass the exam you will get this credit in your entire study.

Scholarships to study in the United States

Scholarships help students a lot while studying in the United States. Through scholarships, children can not only fulfill their dream of higher education abroad, but they can also get quality education from the best universities in the United States. Hundreds of students fulfill their dreams every year through scholarships. For this, the student must have a bachelor’s degree, which is four years of course and three years of work experience in the United States. This work experience should be in the same field in which the student wants to do post graduation.

Also, highlight in your application your leadership, community service, communication skills, contribution to nation building, and your motivation for reading. Currently, there are many scholarships offered by universities in the United States and India. These include Fulbright-Nehru Scholarships, Tata Scholarships, The Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarships and Scholarships offered by Harvard Universities.

Part time jobs

There are also many institutions that send students to study abroad, if students get the opportunity to do part-time jobs with studies there, the proceeds from these part-time jobs can be used for study expenses and living expenses. According to foreign culture, it appears that after the age of 18, most students are doing small jobs with study.

Take the basis of educational loans

Education loan is a medium for young people who dream of studying abroad, students can complete their education by taking education loan. Explain that the interest charged on education loan is lower than other loans. In such a case, after completing the education by taking an education loan, the loan can be repaid by getting a job.

