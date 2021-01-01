Study in the US: The number of foreign students studying in the US is declining – we have 2 L domestic students, 75% of whom are in Masters

The total number of international students studying in the United States as of March 2019 is 11.7 million. More than half of them are from India and China. The number of ‘active’ students in these two countries is 5.8 lakh, which is 49.5 per cent of the total number of international students. These international students have either an F visa or an M visa. The M visa is for business study and the F visa is for general study.

Information from SEVIS

This is according to the raw data released by the US Department of Homeland Security. The department has received this data from SEVIS. The full form of SEVIS is the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System. It is a database where the US Department of the Interior stores information related to international students.

More Indian students in Masters courses

According to educationists, the same thing is common among students in India and China. This means that a large number of students from both countries are studying in the United States. Other than that they don’t have much in common. While a large number of Indian students are pursuing master’s courses, a large number of Chinese students are enrolled for bachelor’s degrees. There are a total of 2.0 lakh active students in India, out of which about 5 per cent or 1.58 lakh have taken admission in masters courses. Of these, 11 per cent are graduates and 10 per cent are pursuing doctorates.

STEM’s first choice

By the way, the raw data does not give how many students are studying in which stream. But other surveys and data show that a large number of students from India choose science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) streams.

More Chinese students in Bachelor

The number of active students in China is 3.7 lakh, which means that more Chinese students are studying in the US than Indian students. But only 31 per cent of them took admission to the masters course. 1.4 lakh or about 37 per cent Chinese students took admission in the bachelor course.

According to media reports, Chinese students face a number of challenges for visas in the priority areas of robotics, aviation, engineering and high-tech manufacturing. This could be the result of a trade war between the US and China.

Difficulty getting an H-1B visa

International students want to work in the host country for at least one year. But students who want to work in the United States face many difficulties in obtaining an H-1B visa. Only 85,000 visas are issued annually, of which 20,000 are reserved for master’s students. The selection is also made by lottery. David Nackman, managing attorney for NPZ Law Group, says changes to the rules from the new year will make it easier for higher education students to get H-1B visas.

The number of students studying in the United States is declining

One thing that SEVIS statistics show is that the number of international students studying in the United States is declining. Since March 2018, the number of students studying on F and M visas has dropped by 3%. There has been a decline of 1 per cent among Indian students and 2 per cent among Chinese students.

