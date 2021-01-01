Study in the US … Vertical growth too high – Study in the USA

Regardless of the performance of the US economy, the study graph is always bullish. Management courses in particular do not show a downturn. The U.S. has been battling a recession for years, but there has been no drop in people going there to study economics and business. Even today, America is the first choice of commerce and arts students. Not only sound education but his alertness and dedication too are most required. Studying at these universities makes it easier to get a job at big companies like Apple, Amazon Mazon and Google as many such companies are placement partners of these universities. Applications can be made for courses in both Commerce and Arts in January, May and September. But to meet the eligibility, you should start preparation at least 15 months before applying as you will have to provide references along with the application, SAT for UG courses, GRE for PG and admission to management courses. It will also be necessary to get good marks. In GMAT. You must also pass a TOEFL test that demonstrates English proficiency. After this, quality will be created based on 12th marks and compulsory test marks, which will be the basis of admission.

King of trade

Courses: BBA, MBA, Degree and Post Graduate in Accounting

Fees: 40-60 lakhs. Annual (including living expenses)

Universities

Harvard Business School www.hbs.edu

Stanford Graduate School of Business www.gsb.stanford.edu

Darden School of Business, University of Virginia www.darden.virginia.edu

Tuck School of Business (Dortmouth College) www.tuck.dartmouth.edu

Booth School of Business, University of Chicago www.chicagobooth.edu

Postgraduate degree in Arts

Courses: Post Graduate, Masters and PhD in Economics, History, Philosophy, English Language, Geography, Linguistics

Fee: Rs. 20-30 lakhs per annum (including living expenses)

Universities

Harvard University www.hbs.edu

Yale University www.yale.edu

Princeton University www.princeton.edu

University of Michigan www.umich.edu

University of California, Berkeley www.berkeley.edu