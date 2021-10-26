Study in UK after 12th: Study in UK: How to study in UK for Indian students

Highlights There are many benefits to doing a business course from the UK

You can also graduate in Medicine, Law, Social Sciences, Sports Science

Learn here the best UK college list and admission process

Study in the UK after graduation: If you want to do a course from abroad, you can do it from the United Kingdom (UK) i.e. England. There are many world class universities here. Institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College offer many courses that can give a new direction to your career. These include business, natural sciences, engineering and technology, medicine, law, social sciences, sports sciences, media and communication, arts and hospitality and tourism. Let’s learn more about them.



Business courses

If you want to do business related courses then know that UK can be a great option for this. The international reputation of the British Business School. Many internationally recognized and respected individuals hold UK business degrees. Here you can pursue business courses in administration, economics, finance and management, international business, marketing, banking and finance, accounting, international management, business analysis and entrepreneurship.

Natural science

Scholars studying natural sciences at institutions in the UK are world-renowned scientists. Scientists studying from England have a large share among scientists around the world. Although the percentage of scientists studied here in the global scientific team is only 4.1 percent, they have the most 15.2% citations published in scientific research papers. Natural Science is an important degree course in the UK. From here you can take courses in Biology, Marine Biology, Mathematics, Computer Science, Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy and Earth Sciences.

Read also: Study Abroad: If you want to study abroad after 12th standard, prepare for these exams, know the complete information



Engineering and Technology courses

UK colleges are considered the best in the world in the field of engineering and technology. Their study programs are largely based on research. The most popular courses in engineering here include Chemical Engineering, Bioengineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Medical course

You can also take a course in medicine from a local college. From here, if you take medicine courses like surgery, dentistry, nuclear medicine, veterinary surgery, nursing, psychotherapy, biomedicine, pharmacy and medical biotechnology, it will be beneficial for your career.

Degree in law

The practice of getting a law degree from the UK has been practiced in India for decades. The most popular law courses offered here include Bachelor of Law, Criminology and Law, Master of Law, Civil Law, International Human Rights Law and Criminal Justice.

Degree in Social Sciences and Sports Science

If you want to go into the field of social sciences, from here you can do courses related to social sciences like psychology, political science, history, linguistics and anthropology, there are popular courses like sports science, sports and exercise science, sports science and physiology and sports and exercise nutrition.

Also read: Students studying abroad face these challenges, you can take the help of these tips



Communication and art

From here, if you take courses related to journalism, film and TV studios, screen writing and digital media, you can get a job in a higher position. Courses in fine art painting, graphic design, fashion design are also considered very good.

Famous universities in the UK



Oxford University

Oxford University is considered to be one of the oldest universities in the world. Many world leaders and great personalities have come out of here. From here 27 British prime ministers, 29 Nobel laureates and 160 Olympic medalists have studied. It is affiliated with 44 colleges. There are more than 100 libraries. The most famous of these is the Balian Library.

Cambridge University

Cambridge is considered to be one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the world. It has about 18,000 students and 9,000 staff at a time. 31 colleges dating back to the 13th century are affiliated with it. Cambridge has more than 100 academic departments. Cambridge is famous for its excellence in mathematics and has been studied by many UK scientists here. A total of 116 Nobel laureates have graduated from this university.

Imperial College London

If you want to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, medicine and business, you can take a course from Imperial College London. The college is ranked among the top universities in the world. It was founded in 1907 after the merger of three colleges in London. It has 15,200 students and 8,000 staff. In addition to senior scientists, medalists and Nobel laureates, Imperial College has produced many influential government advisers and policy makers.

University College London (UCL)

It is the first university in England where students were admitted without distinction of caste, class, race, ethnicity and religion. Mahatma Gandhi, telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell and Cold Play’s Chris Martin have studied here.

London School of Economics and Political Science

The university is a favorite campus of students from other countries. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has the largest number of international students of any UK university. About 70 percent of international students live here. The university specializes in law, economics, history, philosophy and politics.