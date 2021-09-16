Study of benefits of covid booster shot, fans debate extra dose

On Monday, an international group of scientists, which included departing FDA officials, pushed for a booster. In their review published in The Lancet, scientists analyzed dozens of studies and concluded that the world would be better served by using vaccine doses to protect the billions of people who live without vaccinations.

“Our primary goal in this pandemic was, first and foremost, to prevent all preventable deaths,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization and co-author of The Lancet Review. “And since we have the tools to do this very effectively, we must use it to prevent deaths around the world.”

To prevent the virus from turning into even more dangerous forms than the delta version – and perhaps into one that evades an immune response altogether – is needed more urgently, experts said, in the United States and elsewhere, unconvinced. is to protect.

The World Health Organization has asked world leaders to refrain from rolling out boosters until at least the end of the year, which aims to vaccinate 40 percent of the global population. But some high-income countries have begun giving boosters to their residents, and others may follow their lead.

British scientists on Tuesday recommended a third dose to adults over 50 and those who are medically vulnerable in that country. France, Germany, Denmark and Spain are also considering boosters for older adults or have already started administering them. Israel has authorized a booster for everyone over the age of 12 and is already considering a fourth dose for its population.

In the new study, the Israeli team collected data on the effects of booster shots based on the health records of more than 1.1 million people over the age of 60. At least 12 days after the booster, the rate of infection was eleven times lower and severe disease. The researchers found that those who received the booster were nearly twenty times less likely than those who received only two doses.