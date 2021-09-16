Study of benefits of covid booster shot, fans debate extra dose
In a heated debate over booster doses, researchers in Israel reported on Wednesday that the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine can prevent both infection and severe disease in adults over 60 years of age, soon after injection.
The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, about whether booster doses are needed for healthy adults and whether they should be given out, as Biden plans to administer, is the latest salvo in the conflict, when much of the world’s All remain uninfected.
Several independent scientists said that the cumulative data so far suggests that only older adults will need boosters — and maybe not even them.
Experts said vaccination is powerfully protective against serious illness and hospitalization in the vast majority of people in all the studies published so far. But the vaccines seem to be less potent against infection in people of all ages, especially those exposed to the highly contagious delta variant.
Israeli data suggests a booster may increase protection for a few weeks in older adults — a result that’s surprising, experts said, and doesn’t indicate a long-term benefit.
“What I would predict would be that the immune response to that booster would increase, and then it would contract again,” said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington in Seattle. “But is that the window of three to four months that we’re trying to meet?”
President Biden’s top medical adviser on the pandemic, Dr. Anthony S. Federal health officials, including Fauci, have justified the plan to distribute booster shots by pointing to emerging evidence from Israel and other countries suggesting that immunity from vaccination erodes over time.
The idea has some Americans scrambling for booster shots even before they are formally authorized, a move the FDA could take as soon as Friday. But even among government scientists the idea has been fueled with suspicion and anger.
Two scientists who lead the FDA’s vaccine arm said they would leave the agency this fall because of their unhappiness over the administration’s push for booster doses before federal researchers review the evidence.
On Monday, an international group of scientists, which included departing FDA officials, pushed for a booster. In their review published in The Lancet, scientists analyzed dozens of studies and concluded that the world would be better served by using vaccine doses to protect the billions of people who live without vaccinations.
“Our primary goal in this pandemic was, first and foremost, to prevent all preventable deaths,” said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization and co-author of The Lancet Review. “And since we have the tools to do this very effectively, we must use it to prevent deaths around the world.”
To prevent the virus from turning into even more dangerous forms than the delta version – and perhaps into one that evades an immune response altogether – is needed more urgently, experts said, in the United States and elsewhere, unconvinced. is to protect.
The World Health Organization has asked world leaders to refrain from rolling out boosters until at least the end of the year, which aims to vaccinate 40 percent of the global population. But some high-income countries have begun giving boosters to their residents, and others may follow their lead.
British scientists on Tuesday recommended a third dose to adults over 50 and those who are medically vulnerable in that country. France, Germany, Denmark and Spain are also considering boosters for older adults or have already started administering them. Israel has authorized a booster for everyone over the age of 12 and is already considering a fourth dose for its population.
In the new study, the Israeli team collected data on the effects of booster shots based on the health records of more than 1.1 million people over the age of 60. At least 12 days after the booster, the rate of infection was eleven times lower and severe disease. The researchers found that those who received the booster were nearly twenty times less likely than those who received only two doses.
The researchers acknowledged that their results were preliminary. “We can’t tell at this point what will happen in the long run,” said Micah Mandel, a professor of statistics and data science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
This question is complex scientifically, partly because preventing infection is a vastly different goal than protecting against hospitalization and death.
Antibodies are the body’s front line defense against infection. It is unlikely that vaccines will reliably protect against infection in the long run, as the antibodies that stimulate the body to produce them inevitably decline over time, scientists say.
But the cellular branch of the immune system is the body’s heavy weapon against hospitalization and death. The so-called immune memory that is encoded in this branch may take a few days to begin, but it remains strong even months after the initial vaccination.
Therein lies the problem with the booster strategy, some scientists say: The tools to prevent hospitalization and death are already in place. If the goal is to contain the infection, the nation will be caught in a never-ending cycle of booster shots.
“If you really use infection as a consequence, you probably need a booster every six months, which is unrealistic and unattainable,” says Dr. Peter Chin-hong said. “I don’t care about symptomatic disease – I care about critical illness.”
He said the only vaccinated patients in the hospital are immunocompromised or adults over 70 who also have other health conditions.
Citing the need for boosters, Dr. Fauci and other health officials refer to Israeli data showing an increase in serious illness among vaccinated people of all ages. But taking all age groups together can increase rates statistically.
When Israeli figures are broken down by age, only those above 60 show a significant drop in efficacy against serious disease, said Dr. Celine Gounder noted.
“We have known for some time that vaccines elicit a less robust immune response in the elderly,” Dr. Gounder said. “It is not controversial to recommend additional doses of the vaccine for the elderly.”
There are other differences in vaccination campaigns in Israel and the US that raise questions about whether the new results apply to citizens of both countries. For example, more than 90 percent of Israelis over the age of 50 are immunized, and older adults are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.
FDA scientists acknowledged the limitation on Wednesday, saying studies based in the US “may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the US population.”
Research so far in the US also suggests a decline in vaccine effectiveness against serious disease only in older adults. Three studies published last week by the CDC found that vaccines have barely had the ability to prevent hospitalizations even after the arrival of the delta variant, except in adults over 75.
A continuous analysis of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine indicates a 95 percent to 84 percent decline in efficacy against symptomatic infections during the first two months to four to six months after the second dose.
But other data from Pfizer published on Wednesday showed the vaccine’s efficacy against serious illness held steady at 97 percent.
“We remain confident about the safety and security of the two-dose vaccine,” Pfizer said in a statement. “However, we believe that booster doses can be used over time to maintain as high a level of protection as possible.”
Some scientists said that for older people, the decline in protection against infection is a compelling argument for boosters. “One always wants to be proactive in that group versus reactive,” said Dr. Chin-hong.
Michel Nusenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University, said he wanted the booster shot (he is 66), but supported their use in the general population to interrupt chains of transmission.
Although immunity in young people is not waning right now, he said, an additional dose that blocks infection will stop the virus from spreading to those around them.
“It will eventually prevent others from going to the hospital, and it will ultimately benefit the country the way it is being done,” he said.
Other experts questioned that premise, saying there is no data to suggest that the drop in transmission would be enough to justify the booster.
In younger people, authorities must balance the limited benefit of the third dose with the risk of side effects such as blood clots or heart problems, the researchers said. And repeatedly stimulating the body’s defenses can also lead to a phenomenon called “immune exhaustion,” Dr. The paper said.
“Obviously there’s some risk in trying to continually elicit an immune response,” she said. “If we get into this cycle of boosting every six months, it’s possible that it can work against us.”
