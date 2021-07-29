Study Shows More Disability Stories Onscreen, but Few Disabled Actors

Let’s start with the good news: The meaningful portrayals of disability in film and TV shows have almost tripled in the past decade compared to the previous 10 years.

However, almost all of these titles still do not feature disabled actors.

That was the conclusion of a new study released Wednesday by Nielsen and the non-profit organization RespectAbility, which analyzed the portrayal of characters with disabilities in movies and TV shows released from 1920 to 2020..

The titles come from a Nielsen database that includes more than 90,000 movies and TV shows created over the past century. Of these, 3,000 titles were tagged as having significant disability themes or content.

Movies performed better than television – approximately 64 percent (1,800) of portrayals of characters with disabilities were in feature films, and 16 percent (448) were in regular series. (The remaining performances fell into other categories such as short films, limited series, TV movies or specials.) The database also saw a marked increase in the number of disability-themed productions, from 41 in 2000 to 150 in 2020.