Study Suman: Study Suman talks about his toxic relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut met on the set of the movie Mohit Suri in 200 in. The two first met on the set of this film, then friendship and then love. But their love story did not last long. Now, the study has once again spoken openly about its relationship with Kangana Ranaut. The study said that Papa Shekhar Suman’s advice was helpful in recovering from this relationship.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with a news portal, the study said that it was very difficult for them to recover from this relationship. The ‘Raj’ star revealed that his father Shekhar Suman helped him.



The study further noted that a lot happened in that particular relationship. He said that being a young man, some things dominated his mind for a long time. The actor said – the biggest battle at that time was to control oneself. According to the study, the fight was on its own. The study also noted how father Shekhar Suman advises that sometimes two people are not together and it is difficult to overcome grief after a breakup.

