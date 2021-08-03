Study: Which Countries Will Best Survive a Collapse?

Will civilization as we know it end in the next 100 years? Will there be any functional places left? These questions may sound like dystopian fiction. But if recent headlines on extreme weather, climate change, the ongoing pandemic, and failing global supply chains ask you, you’re not alone.

Today, two British academics, Aled Jones, director of the Global Sustainability Institute at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, England, and his co-author, Nick King, believe they have answers. Their analysis, published in July in the journal Sustainability, aims to identify the best places to continue when or if others collapse. They call these lucky places “nodes of enduring complexity”.

The winner, the tech billionaires who already own bunkers there will be happy to know, is New Zealand. The finalists are Tasmania, Ireland, Iceland, Great Britain, the United States and Canada.

The findings have been met with skepticism by other academics who study topics such as climate change and the collapse of civilization. Some categorically disagreed with the list, saying it placed too much emphasis on the advantages of the islands and did not properly account for variables such as military might.