Studying at Oxford is fun – I’m enjoying studying at Oxford

When I tell someone that I only go to class three hours a week, they don’t believe it. They think that only three hours of classes a week is enough, even when you are part of an organization like Oxford.

I am currently studying philosophy and final year. The best part is that there are no textbooks in our curriculum. We have no curriculum as the degree is done in other places. I get topics and reading lists for this and then I expect my brain to focus on them. After all, everyone’s answers are controversial. We need to be told how our answer is best. And as hard as it sounds, it’s actually harder than that. But if you look, it’s funny. When you are reading something that interests you, nothing is difficult. The best thing here is that everyone here loves reading. Everyone is excited for their course and you get energy from everyone.



Studying at Oxford is different from studying elsewhere because as the years go by you start to enjoy reading more. I was born and raised in Kolkata. I did ICSE from Loretta House. I then went to a boarding school and later studied for an international degree from Mahindra United World College near Pune. This is where my interest in philosophy developed. Then I was surrounded by people who were interested in politics. I thought I enjoyed discussing everything from ethics to political theory and sharing my thoughts. It had become part of my nature. In such a situation, it is not difficult to study in the course what has become your hobby.

The biggest thing about the course is that you can study more than you think. But you only have to focus on two or three topics in which you are most inclined. The funniest thing about my university is that it’s happening a lot. Here you can make the most of your time. Even if you don’t know about your hobbies, you can explore them here. All hobbies from kickboxing to cooking can be cultivated here.

Another funny thing. In my studies, philosophy, politics and economics, journalism, people’s skills, table etiquette and other skills are also taught in life. I have spent a lot of time working with student newspapers. Oxford is now preparing to invite applications from CBSE and ISC 12V students. It is expected that more Indians will come and study here in the near future.

If you are also thinking of coming here, there is one thing to keep in mind. Think carefully about what you want to read. By the way, the interviews of the students who come here are designed in such a way that they are suggested what they are interested in. You won’t find anything they ask for in any textbook. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.

(Ayesha Jhunjhunwala is a student of Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Merton College, Oxford University)