Studying at Oxford is fun – I’m enjoying studying at Oxford
Studying at Oxford is different from studying elsewhere because as the years go by you start to enjoy reading more. I was born and raised in Kolkata. I did ICSE from Loretta House. I then went to a boarding school and later studied for an international degree from Mahindra United World College near Pune. This is where my interest in philosophy developed. Then I was surrounded by people who were interested in politics. I thought I enjoyed discussing everything from ethics to political theory and sharing my thoughts. It had become part of my nature. In such a situation, it is not difficult to study in the course what has become your hobby.
The biggest thing about the course is that you can study more than you think. But you only have to focus on two or three topics in which you are most inclined. The funniest thing about my university is that it’s happening a lot. Here you can make the most of your time. Even if you don’t know about your hobbies, you can explore them here. All hobbies from kickboxing to cooking can be cultivated here.
Another funny thing. In my studies, philosophy, politics and economics, journalism, people’s skills, table etiquette and other skills are also taught in life. I have spent a lot of time working with student newspapers. Oxford is now preparing to invite applications from CBSE and ISC 12V students. It is expected that more Indians will come and study here in the near future.
If you are also thinking of coming here, there is one thing to keep in mind. Think carefully about what you want to read. By the way, the interviews of the students who come here are designed in such a way that they are suggested what they are interested in. You won’t find anything they ask for in any textbook. You just have to be more discriminating with the help you render toward other people.
(Ayesha Jhunjhunwala is a student of Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Merton College, Oxford University)
#Studying #Oxford #fun #enjoying #studying #Oxford
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.