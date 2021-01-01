Stuntman Vivek dies: Stuntman Vivek dies after a tragic accident on the set of Love You Rachu

There is a lot of sad news coming from the movie world. A tragic accident has taken place on the set of Kannada film ‘Love You Rachchu’ in which stuntman Vivek has died. The incident has dealt a major blow to the entire film industry, while filming has also come to an abrupt halt. The incident took place while the action scene of the film was being shot at Bidi in Karnataka. Vivek was from Tamil Nadu. Police are currently investigating the matter. So from the stunt director to the producer and director of the film, the police have taken him into custody.

Electric wire flow

According to reports, the incident happened on Monday. During the shooting, Vivek came in contact with electrical wires. A metal rope was tied around his body while stunting. He died on the spot due to electric shock. Meanwhile, another stuntman who was shooting was also hit and has been hospitalized. The film’s stunt director Vinod, director Shankar and producer Guru Deshpande have been arrested by the police and are being questioned. The shooting of the film has also been stopped.

The lead actor said – we heard a loud noise

The film’s lead actor Krishna Ajay Rao said in a TV interview, ‘We have been shooting for the last few days. I don’t know exactly what happened there, because at that time I was a short distance from the shooting location. I could not see well. I heard a loud bang, then I heard about this tragic accident. At that point we were all shocked.

‘When there is no justice, there will be no shooting’

Krishna further said, ‘Stunt directors do not like to interfere in their work. So it was hard to give them any instructions. I had already asked some people on set if it was okay to use a metal rope while doing stunts. I will not take part in the shooting until Vivek gets justice.

