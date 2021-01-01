Stuntman Vivek dies: Stuntman Vivek dies after a tragic accident on the set of Love You Rachu
According to reports, the incident happened on Monday. During the shooting, Vivek came in contact with electrical wires. A metal rope was tied around his body while stunting. He died on the spot due to electric shock. Meanwhile, another stuntman who was shooting was also hit and has been hospitalized. The film’s stunt director Vinod, director Shankar and producer Guru Deshpande have been arrested by the police and are being questioned. The shooting of the film has also been stopped.
The lead actor said – we heard a loud noise
The film’s lead actor Krishna Ajay Rao said in a TV interview, ‘We have been shooting for the last few days. I don’t know exactly what happened there, because at that time I was a short distance from the shooting location. I could not see well. I heard a loud bang, then I heard about this tragic accident. At that point we were all shocked.
‘When there is no justice, there will be no shooting’
Krishna further said, ‘Stunt directors do not like to interfere in their work. So it was hard to give them any instructions. I had already asked some people on set if it was okay to use a metal rope while doing stunts. I will not take part in the shooting until Vivek gets justice.
