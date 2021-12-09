Styles of love stories are changing on screen

Aarti Saxena

Love and music have been an integral part of mainstream Hindi cinema. From films on the love story of Ashok Kumar-Devika Rani to the recent release ‘Tadap’, most Hindi films cannot be seen without love and music. There was a time when a newcomer had to resort to a love story to enter films. From ‘Baabi’, ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’, ‘Love Story’ to ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, it can be seen. Love stories are being made even today, but for a long time ‘Puppy Love Story’, which gives a feeling of tender love of teenage age, has not come in front of the audience.

It would be an exaggeration to say that cinema taught people to love. It is so obvious that cinema has presented a fair and an unfair way of making love. Mainstream Hindi cinema runs on two wheels of love and music, so love and music can be seen in action, suspense, and even horror films.

A film like ‘Devdas’ was accused of drowning an entire generation in alcoholism and despair, yet tragedy king Dilip Kumar, who emerged from the film of that era, was one of the top actors in the film industry. From Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor, they made a place in the hearts of the audience through their love stories. Artists kept changing, the times kept changing and accordingly the style of love stories kept changing on screen.

changing styles of love stories

A film like ‘Mughal Azam’ gave such a mantra in the form of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna’ dialogue that till today every lover-lovers speaks when needed. Not only the style of Dev Anand’s love, even his costume had an impact on the audience. Saw Shammi Kapoor’s yahoo style. When the era of Rajesh Khanna came, his guru kurta and the style of his hands like flying kites had an effect on the public. People saw different styles of love in Amitabh Bachchan’s films, which took action films to the pinnacle. Anyone can easily be seen imitating Shahrukh Khan spreading his arms and filling the sky in his arms.

teen love stories

Raj Kapoor made ‘Baby’ with 16-year-old Dimple Kapadia with their 21-year-old son Rishi Kapoor, which started the era of teenage love stories. It is said that after watching ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’ starring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri, Raj Kapoor’s comment was that he destroyed a good film. Kapoor meant that the audience would not be able to digest the death of the hero-heroine at the end of the film.

It happened exactly the same. The climax of the film was changed after reports of suicide of some disappointed lovers and the lover-girlfriend was finally shown alive. The era of teenage love stories was marked by Kumar Gaurav’s ‘Love Story’, Sunny Deol’s ‘Detaab’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’, Salman Khan’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and Rithvik Roshan’s ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’. Permitted. But for the past several years, no film on teenage love stories has garnered ‘pan-India popularity’ like ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’ at the ticket window.

Today’s movies made on love stories

It is not that films are not being made on love stories today. The recently released ‘Tadap’ shows the style of one-sided love. Hero gives his life on heroine but heroine appeared in the mood to cheat in love. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s career has started with ‘Tadap’. In today’s films, the style of ‘Pyaar Kiya To Marna Kya’ along with ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna’ is clearly visible.

Today, when the lover-girlfriend relationship deteriorates, they do not seem eager to give their lives. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do will see a different kind of love story dealing with social issues, which is going to release in February. Alia Bhatt will be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’ with Sidharth Malhotra.