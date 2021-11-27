Stylish Hero Maestro will be available here for just 25 thousand, will get 12 months warranty plan

Hero Maestro with stylish design and long mileage, this company is offering full 1-year warranty at half price, read full details.

In the two-wheeler sector, along with mileage scooters, premium style scooters are also present in a wide range, with the largest number of scooters from companies like Hero, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha.

In which we are talking today about Hero Maestro, which is a stylish scooter with long mileage.

If you buy this scooter, then you will have to spend about 50 thousand rupees, but through the offer mentioned here, you can take this scooter home for just 25 thousand rupees.

Today’s offer has been given on this scooter by the second hand two-wheeler buy-sell website BIKES24 which has listed this scooter on its site and has kept the price 25 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this Maestro is 2014 and its ownership is first.

This Maestro has covered 6600 kms till now and its registration is registered on DL-01 of Delhi.

On buying this scooter, the company is giving a one year warranty with certain conditions, along with a seven-day money back guarantee.

According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this scooter or if any defect is found in this scooter, then you can return it to the company within seven days of purchasing this scooter.

After returning this scooter, the company will refund your full payment to you without any questions or deductions from you.

After knowing the details of the offer to buy this scooter at half price, now you know the complete details of the features and specification of this scooter.

The 109 cc engine given in this Hero Maestro is an engine based on air-cooled technology.

This engine generates 8.05 bhp power and 9.10 Nm peak torque with which the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheels.

Regarding the mileage of the scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter.