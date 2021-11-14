Stylish Hero Maestro with long mileage will be available here for 25 thousand, the company will give full 1 year warranty plan

Hero Maestro is a stylish long mileage scooter which you can now buy for just Rs.25 thousand with warranty and guarantee.

The scooter segment of the two-wheeler sector has become so big today that it is easily available from mileage scooters to sporty designed scooters.

In which today we are talking about Hero Maestro, which is a popular scooter of its company, which you will have to spend about 50 thousand rupees if you buy it from the showroom.

But you can get this scooter for just 25 thousand rupees, for which you just have to read the complete details of the offer mentioned here.

Today’s offer has been given by BIKES24 which is a second hand two-wheeler buying and selling website and it has listed this Maestro on its site and has kept the price 25 thousand rupees.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this scooter is 2014 and its ownership is first, this scooter has run 6600 km so far and its registration is registered in DL-01 RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this Hero Maestro, the company is also giving a plan of 1 year warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions.

,read this alsoBefore buying, know the complete details of the top 3 best selling scooters in the country)

According to this money back guarantee, within seven days of buying this scooter, if any defect is found in it or if you do not like it, then you can return it to the company, after returning the company without any question or answer. Will refund your entire payment to you without any deduction.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

If you want to buy this long mileage Hero Maestro scooter, then after getting the offer on it, now read the full details of its features and specification.

In Hero Maestro, the company has given a single cylinder 109 cc engine which is an OHC engine based on air-cooled technology, this engine generates 8.05 PS of power and 9.10 Nm of peak torque and the transmission of this scooter is automatic.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, regarding the mileage of Hero Maestro, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter.