Stylish Hero Passion Pro will be available here for just 25 thousand, the company will give 1 year warranty plan

Budget is low but want to buy a stylish bike, then know here the complete details of the plan to buy Hero Passion Pro at less than half price.

In the long range of budget bikes with mileage in the two wheeler sector, some bikes are also liked for their style, one of which is Hero Passion Pro which is a popular bike of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 70,375 to Rs 75,100, but you do not have such a big budget, then here know about the offer in which you can buy this bike at home in less than half the price. can take.

Today’s offer has been given on this Hero Passion Pro, which is a second hand two wheeler buying and selling website by BIKES24, this Hero Passion Pro has been posted by this website on its site and its price is only 25 thousand rupees.

According to the information available on the website, the model of this bike is 2013 and it has run 1000 km so far, the ownership of this Hero Passion Pro is first and it is registered in DL 11 RTO office in Delhi.

The company is offering a 1-year warranty plan with certain conditions on the purchase of this bike, along with a seven-day money back guarantee plan.

According to this money back guarantee plan, if you buy this bike and you do not like it or any defect is found in it, then you can return it to the company after which the company will refund your full payment to you. Will do it

If you want to buy this bike, then know with this offer the complete details of the specification and mileage of this bike.

In Hero Passion Pro, the company has given a single cylinder 113 cc engine that generates 9.15 PS of power and 9.89 Nm of peak torque and this engine is mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of drum brake has been given in its front and rear wheel. Regarding the mileage of Hero Passion Pro, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 68 kilometers per liter and this mileage is certified by ARAI. .