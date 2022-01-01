Stylish look of Bajaj’s new Electric Scooter revealed! In the budget, the top speed of 45kmph will give a range of 95km

After Bajaj Chetak, another electric scooter of the company is going to come. It is being told that it will be a stylish looking electric scooter. It is planned to launch it globally. The scooter has been spied once again in testing, before it was first spotted in Pune with the Bajaj Chetak scooter. According to the information, the upcoming electric scooter is Bajaj EV based on Husqvarna Vektorr. This scooter can be an update of Bajaj Chetak.

A spy shot of the upcoming electric scooter from Husqvarna has been seen testing near Pune. A concept based on the same e-scooter was launched earlier this year. Named the Vektorr, the electric scooter is expected to be based on the Chetak but will likely feature an entirely different feature. Recently, Bajaj Company has announced the establishment of a new plant in Pune itself.

Husqvarna Electric Scooter

This new electric scooter from Bajaj, which came out in early 2022 this year, is powered by a 4kW electric motor, which claims a driving range of 95 km on a single charge. With gives a top speed of 45 kmph. It is expected to pack a 3kWh lithium-ion battery. When the Husqvarna electric scooter is run on Sport mode, the range drops to 85 km on a single charge. The top speed is pegged at 45 kmph in Sport and Eco modes.

what else could happen

The braking hardware of this electric scooter is likely to include front disc and rear drum setup. The styling and expected features could be more dominant than the Bajaj Chetak. Other styling highlights will include a flat seat, oval rearview mirrors and single-piece grab rails. The Vektorr is expected to come with a round headlamp with an integrated LED DRL, slim apron and a front fork.

they will collide

Much better data can be expected from this with the Husqvarna vector. Once launched, it can give tough competition to the powerful electric scooters of the segment like Ola S1 Pro and Ather 450X. Talking about its price, it can come around 1.5 lakh rupees.