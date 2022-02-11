Jobs

Stylish looking electric scooter, gives a range of 181km in a single charge, know features and price

Bajaj launched the Chetak electric scooter in two variants Urban and Premium variants. Their ex-showroom price is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand respectively. This electric scooter has been designed in retro style.

The demand for electric scooters has increased rapidly due to the rising price of petrol and increased awareness towards the environment. If you are also looking for a more efficient and stylish looking electric scooter, then here we have brought its information for you. In which you will get information about Ola S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube and recently launched Jaunty Plus scooters. Let’s know about these four electric scooters…

TVS iQube – The price of TVS’s iQube electric scooter is Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand. This scooter gives a range of up to 75 km in a single charge. At the same time, this scooter is capable of catching 0 to 40 km in just 4.2 seconds and its top speed is 78 kmph. It takes 5 hours to charge the iQube electric scooter. If you talk about its features, then you get features like Geo-Fencing and Geo Tagging. The headlamp in the iQube is located in the front apron and gets LED daytime running lights.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter – Bajaj launched the Chetak electric scooter in two variants Urban and Premium variants. Their ex-showroom price is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand respectively. This electric scooter has been designed in retro style. In which you get round headlamp and LED daytime running light which comes with chrome bezel. On the other hand, talking about its range, it can be run up to 90 km in a single charge and it takes 5 hours to charge.

READ Also  Where can I get the cheapest electric car in the country Subsidy up to 2.5 lakhs in this place know offer details - Where can I get the cheapest electric car in the country? Subsidy up to 2.5 lakh in this place, know

OLA S1 Pro Electric Scooter – The ex-showroom price of Ola’s S1 Pro electric scooter is Rs 1,29,999. In this scooter you get a battery of 3.97 kW, which gives it a range of 181 km in a single charge. At the same time, it can be charged up to 75 km in 18 minutes. The Ola S1 Pro electric scooter can be fully charged in 4 hours 48 minutes. In this scooter, the company has given hi-tech features such as a large 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, OTA update, 4G connectivity, reverse mode, hill hold assist, cruise control, proximity unlock, side stand alert, tamper alert and Bluetooth. Connectivity is also available.

Also read: Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Scooters will get cashback, know how long the offer will continue

Jaunty Plus E-scooter – The ex-showroom price of this scooter is Rs 1 lakh 10 thousand 460. The Jaunty Plus e-scooter is powered by a 60V/40Ah battery that gives the scooter a range of up to 120 km on a single charge and takes 4 hours to fully charge. The Jaunty Plus gets features like high-performance motor, cruise control switch, electronically assisted braking system (EABS) and anti-theft alarm.


