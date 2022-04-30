Stylish Svitch CSR 762 electric bike coming to compete with Revolt RV 400 range will be 120km in single charge

Electric bikes are coming in the country with stylish looks and great features. In this sequence, the Switch electric bike is coming to compete with the best selling Revolt RV 400 in India. The company has planned to launch it in August. This bike from Switch MotoCorp boasts of 120KM range with high speed in a single charge.

The company will launch its new electric motorcycle under the name CSR 762. The company says that the CSR 762 is a youth special bike, which is ready to be launched by July-August 2022. The soft launch of the bike was held in November 2021. The Switch CSR762 will have a 3kW motor.

how much battery capacity

It uses a PMSM motor with a central drive system. Its battery capacity will be up to 3.7kWh Li-ion, Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC). It has been designed with a sporty look. It has the ability to generate more power for higher speed. The CSR-762 bike is currently being tested.

design and features

The Switch electric motorcycle CSR 762 is said to have a top speed of 110KM/h. On a single charge, the e-bike can travel up to 120 km depending on the riding mode. The wheelbase measures 1430 mm. Curb weight and weight capacity are given as 155kg and 200kg respectively. The rake is 24 degrees, and the mark is 136 mm. Its seat height is 780 mm. There will also be a swapping battery option.

how much will be the price

The 6 ride modes include 3 driving modes, 1 parking mode, 1 reverse mode and 1 sports mode. Svitch CSR 762 Price The Svitch CSR 762 electric motorbike is expected to be available at a price of around Rs 1.65 Lakh. After the subsidy, the electric motorcycle could cost around 1.25 lakhs.