Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021: Sub Inspector Recruitment admit card released, here is the direct link to download

Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC has released the admit card for the post of Sub-Inspector on the official website. The written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector will be held on September 26, 2021 with the COVID-19 protocol. Candidates can get more details on the website-hssc.gov.in. HSSC Sub-Inspector post recruitment drive has been started to fill 465 posts for Group C post. The written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Male and Female was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021. However, the exam could not take place and was postponed to 26 September by the commission.

Candidates must bring their admit card and valid ID proof while appearing for the exam. While downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the necessary details given in the admit card like name of the candidate, exam centre. In case of any discrepancy, candidates have to contact the helpline number-0172-5143700.

IRCTC Recruitment 2021: Application process for recruitment to these 100 posts continues, 10th pass can also apply

HSSC written exam will be conducted for 80 no. The exam will be of objective type and will be MCQ based. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English for a duration of 90 minutes. Questions will be asked from General Studies, Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and others. In addition, at least 10 questions will be asked about computer basics.

How to Download HSSC Sub Inspector Admit Card 2021

To download the admit card, candidates first visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, you will get the link to download the admit card. Click on it.

After clicking, a new page will open in front of you. Enter the required details here and submit it.

Once submitted, the admit card will be in front of you.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The link to download the admit card is https://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/login.aspx.

CTET Notification 2021: Application starts from today, here is the direct link, know how much application fee you have to pay