Sub Inspector Answer Key 2021: Answer Key of written exam released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Raise objection from 12 October

Sub Inspector Answer Key 2021: This exam was conducted on 13th September, 14th September and 15th September 2021 in two shifts.

Sub Inspector Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the answer key of the written examination conducted for recruitment to the posts of Sub Inspector. The candidates who appeared in this exam can now check the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Through RPSC SI Answer Key 2021 You can download and check.

Candidates who have objection to any answer can submit their objection through SSO portal from 12th October to 14th October 2021. For this, candidates will have to deposit an objection fee of Rs 100 along with the proof. In case of any technical issue in submitting online objection, candidates may contact to [email protected] by email or phone number 9352323625.

Jharkhand Board Result 2021: Result of class 10th and 12th supplementary examination released, check how

The Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector Combined Competitive Exam was conducted by the commission on 13th September, 14th September and 15th September 2021 in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Let us inform that the Commission has released the answer key of General Studies, General Knowledge and Hindi subject only. All the candidates can download the answer key through these steps on the official website.

Police Recruitment 2021: Jobs for these posts in Police Department, these candidates can apply

How to download RPSC Sub Inspector Answer Key 2021

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After that go to the ‘News and Events’ section appearing on the home page. Then here the Answer Key for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Click on the link ‘Exam – 2021 (Paper – II) (GK and GS)’.

Step 3: Then a PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: Now you RPSC SI Answer Key 2021 You can check and download.

Through this process, a total of 859 posts of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander and Sub Inspector MBC will be recruited in Rajasthan Police Department. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of written test, physical efficiency test and aptitude test. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level 11. For more details candidates check the official website.