Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh police recruitment 2021 Sub Inspector and other posts at cgpolice.gov.in

Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021: Chhattisgarh Police has released the notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector, Subedar and other posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in. The last date to apply for these posts is October 31, 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to fill 975 vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police.

According to the official notification, a total of 58 posts of Subedar are vacant, 577 posts of Sub Inspector, 69 posts of Sub Inspector (Special Branch), 247 posts of Platoon Commander, 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Fingerprint), Sub Inspector (Question Document). 3 posts of Sub Inspector (Computer), 6 posts of Sub Inspector (Computer) and 9 posts of Sub Inspector Radio are vacant. For full details of vacant posts, candidates see official notification.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Police cgpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Click here to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Subedar/SI/PC Recruitment Exam-2021’ given on the website.

Step 3: Candidates upload the requested information and documents.

Step 4: Candidates must deposit the prescribed application fee.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference

The age of the candidates to apply for these posts is 21 to 34 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from January 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules.

To apply for these posts, candidates of general and OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. Whereas for SC / ST category candidates, the application fee will be Rs 200.